What to buy your mum for Christmas: from personalised perfume to UGG slippers

Your mum deserves the best and we've got it sorted for you. Picture: Various

Your mum is a queen and so deserves to be treated like one on Christmas Day.

Your mum is arguable one of the most important people in your life, and she deserves to be treated as so at Christmas time.

No matter what your budget, there will be something for you in our handy gift guide for mums.

Fragrances

If you're after some classic perfumes for mum, Beauty Base is a great place to head to - they have loads of new scents and they're not too expensive either.

If something more boujee is up your street and you really want to treat your mum, then Ormonde Jayne is a great brand which creates incredible fragrances in their London store.

Vanille D'Iris is one of their most classic fragrances, and is available online for £110 for a 50ml bottle.

The Dior perfume will turn heads but isn't too much. Picture: The Perfume Shop

The Perfume Shop also has a wide offering of all the new launches in a number of different gift sets and sizes.

Joy by Dior is a great fragrance for a mum of any age, it's not too overpowering but has a lush light floral scent and notes of vanilla, sandalwood and patchouli.

Booze

If your mama bear loves a cheeky tipple, there's plenty out there to choose from.

Zymurgorium Gin have incredible flavours, from peach Bellini to unicorn gin! It's distilled in Manchester and their beautiful bottles range between £19-25 for a 70cl.

Peach Bellini is one of the few incredible flavoured they have. Picture: Zymurgorium

Another great brand for gin - and one you might not have heard of - is Aber Falls, a Welsh brand which has a few unique flavours such as Orange Marmalade and Violet Liqueur.

It's distilled in the only distillery in North Wales, and a bottle will set you back around £19.99 from Amazon for a 70cl bottle.

UGGs

It's a brand that's been about for a long time and it still remains the comfiest footwear choice ever - UGG has some amazing picks that your mum would adore this Crimbo.

A glam mum will adore these sparkly slippers from UGG, that's for sure. Picture: UGG

From sparkly slippers that she can wear around the house to a stylish pair of booties - they'll be sure to impress.

The Scuffette II Cosmos Slipper (£90) is an easy slip-on style with plenty of glam going in the front, but not only do they look snazzy but they're fur-lined for optimum comfort.

Dyson Airwrap

If you're thinking of splurging on something rather extravagant for you mum this Christmas, the Dyson Airwrap will certainly impress, that's for sure.

The Airwrap comes in a stylish brown travel case with all of the attachments. Picture: John Lewis

It's on the pricier end at £449.99 for the complete set, which comes with the initial tool, a hair drying add-on, as well as six other ends that'll allow your mum to blowdry her hair with ease, curl it if she wishes or even give it a straight sleek finish.

Candles

An easy stocking filler, candles will bulk up any gift and is a great one which will impress any mother, no matter how fussy.

Yankee Candle are a staple for most people and their festive range starts from only a few pounds and with scents such as Alpine Mint, Candlelit Cabin and Arctic Frost to choose from, you cannot go wrong.

You can also personalise candles for completely free, which is great to add a little magic touch.