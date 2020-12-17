What to buy your Grandparents this Christmas: Perfect gift ideas for your Grandma and Grandad

Here's what to buy your Grandparents this Christmas. Picture: Getty/PH

By Alice Dear

These are the perfect gifts to give your Grandma and Grandpa this Christmas, even if you can't spend the festive season with them.

This Christmas is going to be different for so many people, but that doesn't mean you can't treat the special ones in your life – including your grandparents.

From home comforts to skincare and tech, we've rounded up the best gift ideas for your Grandma or Grandpa.

Even if you can't spend the festive period with them this year, you can always show you care.

Foot warmer

Make sure your Grandparents are warm this winter with this handy little foot warmer . Picture: PH

Beurer FW20 Grey Foot Warmer from LloydsPharmacy, £24.00

Cosy throw

The Fluffi throw will keep your Grandparents snug and warm all winter. Picture: PH

Winter Berry Faux Fur Throw Blanket from Fluffi, £49.99

Scarf and gloves set

Make sure your loved ones stay fashionable and warm with this set by Barbour. Picture: PH

Tartan Scarf and Gloves Gift Set by Barbour, £49.99

Handy face masks

Make sure your grandparents never lose their face masks again. Picture: PH

BUY NOW: Handy face masks by The Facelet, from £5.95

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Your grandparents will be spoiled for choice when it comes to reading with the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite. Picture: PH

BUY NOW: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite with Special Offers 6" 8GB eReader, £105

Personalised wallet

Give your grandma a one-of-a-kind gift with this personalised wallet. Picture: PH

BUY NOW: Personalised Leather Lady Wallet by LRM, £55

Roses and truffles

This gift set can be delivered straight to the door if you can't see your grandparents this Christmas. Picture: PH

BUY NOW: Rose Gift Set with Truffles by Beards & Daisies, £36.99

Cosy dressing gown

This White Company dressing gown is perfect for keeping cosy in the winter. Picture: PH

BUY NOW: Cotton Waffle Double Faced Robe by The White Company, £60.00

Anti-Wrinkle Day Cream

Treat your grandparents to a special day cream. Picture: PH

BUY NOW: Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30 Anti-Wrinkle Day Cream, £87.00

Soup Maker

Give the gift of home made soup with this easy to clean countertop appliance. Picture: Morphy Richards

Morphy Richards’ new soup maker, Clarity, helps you make delicious homemade soup in just 21 minutes.

Clarity’s clear jug allows you to see the soup’s consistency every step of the way, so they can make it just the way they like it.

BUY NOW: Morphy Richards Clarity soup maker, £69.99

Bird feeder

You can mix and match Henry Bell products to make something unique for your grandparents (and their garden visitors). Picture: Henry Bell

The Henry Bell Wild Bird Care range comprises over 130 products catering for every type of garden bird - perfect for attracting some new feathered friends to your grandparents' garden.

Products are available nationwide in 400 garden centres and online, prices start from £19.99.

BUY NOW: Henry Bell Bird Feeder, Dobbies, prices start from £6.99

Walker's Shortbread ‘Build-Your-Own’ Hampers

Keep your grandparents dunking at tea time for weeks with this thoughtful gift. Picture: Walkers

Walker’s Shortbread is a long-established family favourite at Christmas time (and beloved by nans and grandads everywhere!) and this year they’re offering even more pure butter indulgence with their ‘Build-Your-Own’ hamper service.

The new service on the Walker’s Shortbread website offers shortbread lovers or Christmas shoppers the opportunity to choose eight of their favourite festive Walker’s products, and have them housed in a premium, branded jute bag.

With no limitations on products, customers can choose all of the same product, or a mix of best sellers, including shortbread rounds or fingers, oatcakes, biscuits, cakes or tarts.

BUY NOW: Walker's Shortbread, price dependent on selected products

Festive tea and biscuits box set

Send a very British present of lovely tea and biscuits. Picture: Whittards

A tin of loose leaf black Festive Breakfast Tea is rather delicious paired with these Christmas Pudding biscuits.

And they are a feast for the eyes as well as the tastebuds thanks to their gorgeous presentation gift box.

BUY NOW: Whittard's of Chelsea, £22

Nokia 2720

This smartphone is easy to use, making it perfect for older people. Picture: Nokia

If 2020 has taught us anything, it's that staying connected is more important than ever - especially with our older, or more vulnerable relatives - a lot of whom have become more tech-savvy than ever!

Treat your grandparents to some new tech with the Nokia 2720, which is powered by 4G and has ready loaded WhatsApp and Facebook apps.

It features two screens – the external screen shows who’s calling. The big buttons make for easy messaging and dialling.

Plus, there's a dedicated emergency button for extra peace of mind.

BUY NOW: Nokia 2720, £79.99