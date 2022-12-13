Cleaning expert swears by washing up liquid hack to stop condensation

13 December 2022, 15:01

Here's how to get rid of window condensation
Here's how to get rid of window condensation. Picture: TikTok @Lynsey_Queenofclean/Getty Images

Cleaning expert Lynsey Crombie said that all you need is washing up liquid to keep your windows condensation-free.

With temperatures plummeting over the past few days, many homeowners will be experiencing extra condensation.

But now one cleaning expert has recommended one way to get rid of it and stop your house from getting damp and mouldy.

Taking to TikTok, This Morning’s Lynsey Crombie shared her best tips which includes keeping the windows open to dry things out.

But when it gets really cold, she ‘swears by’ wiping washing up liquid all over the glass.

She explained: "You only need a tiny drop,” adding: “You're creating a barrier which is going to stop the water from sticking on it."

In the caption, Lynsey explained: “You’ll never believe it, but this old school tip is amazing to stop window condensation!

“My mum told me about this last week I shared in my stories. The following day they literally blow up with loads of you having amazing results.

“To prevent condensation on your windows this time of year just simply rub a tiny drop of neat washing up liquid using a dry cloth all over the affected windows (using more here for the video than I need just so you can see) and this will stop the condensation leaving you with dry windows in the morning.”

A cleaning expert has revealed how you can reduce condensation
A cleaning expert has revealed how you can reduce condensation. Picture: Alamy

She went on to ask her followers: “Did you try it? Did you get a great result ? A few people asked me were the water goes but I don’t know the answer to that but what I do know is it works so give it a ago.

“There are, of course other methods that you can try, and I have popped these all over on my website.

Unsurprisingly, the video has racked up plenty of views, with one person writing: "Washing up liquid does work, I had to do it with my old windows.”

Someone else said: "It works - I do this each week to keep on top of it.

"I had my own cleaning business and used to make my customer baffled when I did this to their bathroom mirror."

A third replied: "I tried this trick two nights ago and it made such a difference!"

