Who is performing at the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony?

The Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony takes place this Thursday. Picture: Getty

Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony line-up: who is performing on Thursday night's show?

The 2022 Commonwealth Games kicks off this week, with the much-anticipated Opening Ceremony taking place on Thursday.

The Games will be the first top flight multi-sport event hosted in Britain since those held in Glasgow in 2014.

Here's everything you need to know about who will be performing.

Who is performing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games?

Among the performers at the ceremony are Duran Duran, the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO), Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi, Indigo Marshall, and Gambimi.

Birmingham-based singer Indigo Marshall, 25, told the BBC that she's 'living in a real dream', and described the prospect of performing to 30,000 at the ceremony as a 'humbling moment'.

Duran Duran are among the performers. Picture: Getty

"It will be the biggest stage I've ever touched and I want to soak up every moment of it," she added.

"Growing up in Erdington was great, there is a community spirit."

Rapper, artist and educator Joshua 'RTKal' Holness will be directing the stadium alongside artistic director Iqbal Khan.

The games kick off this week. Picture: Getty

Samantha Oxborough, a graduate of The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, willperform the national anthem alongside the CBSO.

How can I watch the Opening Ceremony?

The ceremony will be aired on BBC One at around 7pm.