Can my dog get coronavirus and can they spread COVID-19?

12 March 2020, 14:45

Only one dog in the world have tested positive for coronavirus
Only one dog in the world have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

As COVID- 19 continues to spread across the UK and the world, dog owners are questioning whether their dogs are at risk.

As of March 12, there are currently 129,587 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the world, with 4,749 deaths being recorded.

As well as being worried about themselves, their children and their friends and family, the public also appear to be worried about their dogs.

READ MORE: How many people in the UK have coronavirus and how many people have died? Latest statistics revealed

This comes after it was confirmed a dog in Hong Kong has tested positive for the virus.

But can your dog catch coronavirus? And are they at risk?

People are being urged to look after their dogs the same way they would a friend or family member
People are being urged to look after their dogs the same way they would a friend or family member. Picture: Getty

Do any dogs have coronavirus in the world?

There is currently only one case across the world where a dog has tested positive for COVID-19.

The dog, from Hong Kong, tested "weak positive" for the virus, and is now in isolation.

Hong Kong authorities said that the dog, who is a Pomeranian, likely caught the virus in a human-to-animal transfer.

The dogs owner also tested positive for coronavirus.

There is non evidence dogs can spread coronavirus
There is non evidence dogs can spread coronavirus. Picture: Getty

Can dogs catch and spread coronavirus?

There is no evidence that dogs can spread coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Organisation for Animal Health say.

However, if you have tested positive for the virus, people have been told to treat their pets in the same way you would a family member or friend.

This means keeping a distance from them, wearing a mask around them, washing our hands before and after touching them, and no kisses.

If you have the virus, it's also recommended to get someone else to walk them.

READ MORE: Coronavirus UK map: Where in Britain are the confirmed COVID-19 cases as cases rise to 460?

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Will schools close as in the delay phase of Coronavirus?

Will schools close in the delay phase of Coronavirus? Latest government advice
Dry hands are no joke

How to look after dry hands after washing them too much because of the coronavirus
Britain has moved into the delay phase of the Coronavirus

What is the Coronavirus delay phase and what would that mean for the UK?
All the latest travel advice and restrictions

Coronavirus travel advice: can you still go on holiday to Spain, France, Italy and the USA?
How many people in the UK have coronavirus and how many people have died?

How many people in the UK have coronavirus and how many people have died? Latest statistics revealed

Trending on Heart

The UK's cases of coronavirus are increasing daily

Coronavirus UK map: Where in Britain are the confirmed COVID-19 cases as cases rise to 590?
Jacqueline could potentially return to her role as Lauren

Jacqueline Jossa teases EastEnders return exciting the soap's fans

Celebrities

Working from home can be really rewarding - but you need to be disciplined

Working from home: Tips and advice for staying productive and focused working away from the office
The price of cigarettes and rolling tobacco will rise

Prices of cigarettes and rolling tobacco to increase from 6pm tonight
How to teach kids to wash hands

Mums using glitter to teach kids to wash their hands properly amid Coronavirus