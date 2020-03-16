Coronavirus latest: COVID-19 confirmed cases rise to 1,543 in the UK

By Alice Dear

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK has jumped by 171 in the past 24 hours.

Latest figures, released on Monday afternoon, show that there are currently 1,543 confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK.

That is a 171 jump from yesterday, when there were 1,372 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

44,105 people in the UK have been tested so far.

Boris Johnson will be holding a press conference today. Picture: PA

At the moment the number of deaths in the UK due to the virus outbreak stands at 36.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be holding a press conference this afternoon to keep the public up to date with the Government's plans to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

This press conference will come after an emergency Cobra meeting.

At the moment, the Government is urging people to work from home if they can, and for those who have symptoms of the virus or have been in contact with someone who has the virus to self-isolate.

Meanwhile, schools do remain open for now, which has lead to some poor reactions from members of the public who believe the UK Government is not doing enough to stop the spread.

Earlier today, Martin Lewis appeared on This Morning where he offered advice to those worrying about money amid the pandemic.

