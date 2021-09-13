Which countries could be added to the green list this week?

What countries could be added to the green list this week? Picture: Alamy

The next UK travel update is due this week - and countries like Italy, France, Spain, Portugal have been highlighted as possible contenders for the green list.

Earlier this year, the government announced that all countries in the world would be divided into traffic light lists with different rules for travel.

Countries on the 'green' list are those that Brits can visit without having to quarantine on their return. Those visiting 'amber' countries must quarantine for 10 days on their return, unless they are fully-vaccinated.

'Red' list countries are those that Brits should not visit, and they must quarantine for 10 days in a government-mandated hotel if they return from them.

The lists are reviewed every three weeks, and the next review is expected on Thursday September 16.

Here's what we know about which countries might be added to the green list.

Many Brits have been jetting off on holiday to green list countries. Picture: Alamy

Which countries could be added to the green list?

We don't yet know which countries (if any) will be added to the list, and we'll have to wait until the announcement to find out.

However, a number of countries have been highlighted as possible contenders, based on their number of coronavirus cases and vaccination rates.

As reported by the Mirror, popular holiday destinations like Italy France, Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands are seeing a fall in coronavirus cases, and are also on track to administer vaccine doses to the majority of their populations.

Andorra, the UAE and Cyprus also have relatively low numbers.

Spain has been highlighted as a possible green list contender. Picture: Alamy

Those visiting green list countries need to take a PCR test before travel (depending on the rules of the country being visited), as well as one on day two after returning back to the UK.

When is the next green list update?

The next review of the lists is due this Thursday (September 13).