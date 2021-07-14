Couple create stylish pergola and patio area using £4 bargains

The garden is absolutely stunning. Picture: Latestdeals

A couple from Nantwich have shared off the incredible results of their garden transformation.

If you haven't quite got around to that garden makeover you promised yourself you'd do at the start of lockdown, you may want to take inspiration from this couple...

Carly and Peter from Nantwich have showed off the results of their unbelievable garden transformation, revealing that they used B&M and Dunelm bargains to build a Pergola with outdoor seating, barbecue and film area.

Some of the bargains they purchased cost as little as £4, and she also used £7.50 Amazon shower curtains to make the area waterproof.

Carly completely transformed her garden on a budget. Picture: Latestdeals

Carly, 32, who is self-employed and uploads videos to her YouTube channel, told LatestDeals that she started on the work with her partner Peter during a ‘very wet, awful week’.

She decided to completely transform her garden. Picture: Latestdeals

She added: "The decking outside looked absolutely awful before, it had a permanent puddle in the middle and never looked quite finished.

When we first moved in, this area of the garden was a horrible patch with just soil. Although we added stones it didn’t look right so we decked over it last year, and now we’ve gotten around to finishing it."

Carly and Peter did the work themselves. Picture: Latestdeals

Carly continued: "As well as deciding to finish the space with a pergola and barbecue area, we also wanted to work on the patio. When we moved in, it was made up of awful, odd, mis-coloured and mis-matched slabs. We had painted it a block colour as a temporary fix, but I was never happy with it. Now we’ve totally transformed the area without the huge cost to go with it.

She went on to say that she used Dunelm, Home Bargains, Aldi, Amazon, B&M and B&Q to find bargains.

Carly picked up artificial hanging baskets from Dunelm for £12, and a parasol from B&Q for £150.

She has completely transformed the space. Picture: Latestdeals

All her outdoor table decor was from B&M, except the placemats, which were from Dunelm. The bowl cost £3, the plate £4, and the smaller plates £2.

Carly added: "The final few items from Dunelm were a pack of three basket-style plant pots with a lining inside for £10, I think they will look really nice sitting on the floor of the decking."

The garden features gorgeous rattan outdoor furniture. Picture: Latestdeals

After their hard work, the The area now features a grey pergola with a projector and rattan seating area, as well as a small white table and baskets with additional cushions and throws.

"I was really struggling to get any garden furniture but I managed to grab this one from Argos," Carly said.

"It’s called the Mini Corner Sofa and costs £300. It took a little while to be delivered but it turned up in the end, and it comes with a little storage stool. As for the rug next to this sofa, it was a bargain from Aldi for around £18."