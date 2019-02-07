Cash-strapped couple ask guests to pay for their wedding with GoFundMe page

The couple are struggling to pay for their wedding. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Natalie Borg and Richard McMurray have set up a GoFundMe page for their friends and family to donate to their wedding – but would you help them out?

One couple’s GoFundMe page has seen a lot of attention after they took to the money-raising website to help fund their wedding.

Natalie Borg and Richard McMurray are planning on tying the knot on April 27 this year, but are struggling to pay final bills.

The couple have “thrown all their wages” at the wedding costs as well as sold some of their belongings.

However, after still falling short, the couple set up the GoFundMe page for their friends and family to donate towards the wedding instead of a wedding present.

The couple started a GoFundMe page for their friends and family. Picture: GoFundMe

The couple’s goal is to raise £4,500, and so far they’re on £690.

Their GoFundMe post read: “We’ve done the math and are still short of (and running out of time!!!) to cover our outgoings for our planned wedding on Saturday 27th April 2019.

"Despite throwing all our wages at the wedding costs, selling our belongings and taking as many extra shifts at work as are available we are still falling short of our final bills.

"As we can’t put off the wedding for another few months - (everything is booked) we are asking in lieu of any wedding gifts if you are able to please contribute anything to our costs for the day that would be amazing."

The couple are due to get married this April . Picture: Getty

They added: “Final payments we are are still trying to cover are mainly for the venue, photographer, cake and dress alterations.”

Following some backlash for their GoFundMe page, the couple have posted an update on the post making it clear this page was for close friends and family as an “option” to send cash towards costs rather than a wedding gift.

They said: “We are not asking people to pay for our wedding - we have paid for two thirds of it (and counting) over the last year through honest hard work.”