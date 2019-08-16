Couple get second chance as woman finds first love’s number in her attic while clearing out ex-husbands stuff

Amanda and Karl have married after years apart (STOCK IMAGE). Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Amanda was only 18-years-old when she met her first love Karl, and now 31 years on they are happily married.

Amanda Jones’ and her first love, Karl, got a second chance at love after reconnecting following total coincidence.

Amanda, 49, was instantly taken with Karl when she met him at the age of 18.

At the time, Karl was 26 and had a child.

Amanda and Karl’s romance only lasted eight months before they split, but the couple were to be reconnected 15 years later.

Amanda called Karl again after finding his number in her attic. Picture: Getty

Amanda and Karl both went on to marry separately, but later admitted they often thought of each other.

15 years on and it was when Amanda was working her way through her ex-husband’s belongings in the attic, she stumbled across Karl’s phone number.

Amanda explained: “I felt nervous, I had butterflies. I wasn't sure what Karl's situation was.

"A week later, Karl rang me when I was at work. Once we spoke, it was like we'd only spoken the day before, it was really strange.

Amanda and Karl married earlier this year in Windsor. Picture: Getty

"We chatted for about an hour. As it turned out, his wife also said she wasn't happy anymore, more or less the same time as my ex-husband leaving us."

The pair slowly reconnected, taking their relationship step by step, first texting and calling, and then arranging to meet at the pub they had their first date at.

It was a year into their relationship when Amanda finally introduced Karl to her children.

Nine years later, and Karl moved in with Amanda.

It was only last September when Karl proposed to Amanda, and the pair married in Windsor earlier this year.

Speaking about the first time she met Karl, Amanda recalled: "When I look back, it was an instant attraction. I think we both knew then we were soulmates, we were meant to be together.

"I liked everything about him. His height, he was funny, he had the same interests as me, good looking. We just clicked. The conversation flowed, there were no awkward moments."