Crafty mum created Frozen-inspired wreath for only £3.15 using eBay and B&M steals

21 November 2019, 11:38

The wreath is inspired by Disney's Frozen
The wreath is inspired by Disney's Frozen. Picture: Facebook / Danielle Watson
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

This pretty white wreath will brighten up any home and won't set you back much at all.

Any parents with Frozen-obsessed children will love this bargain festive wreath, which is easy and fun to make and will look lovely in the living room.

A craft-loving mum has shared how she made her own DIY project Frozen-inspired wreath and it's an 'absolute must' for this Christmas.

The Frozen-inspired wreath was perfect for Danielle's daughters
The Frozen-inspired wreath was perfect for Danielle's daughters. Picture: Facebook/Danielle Watson

You can grab everything needed for the wreath in bargain stores such as B&M and Poundland, and online on eBay - the one in question cost the mum only £3.15 to make!

The woman behind the festive creation is Danielle Watson, who posted about her cool Disney wreath on the Facebook group Extreme Budget DIY & Life Hacks.

She explained that she'd been spotting funky themed wreathes for Christmas in the shops but the were setting people back around £50 - and the mum reckoned she could easily do her own for a fraction of the price.

As well as the Frozen-inspired creation, Danielle shared a picture of another she'd been busy making, which was a Manchester City themed one for her football-obsessed son.

By making both herself, she saved around £90!

In her post, Danielle revealed: "Danielle explained: "[These can cost up to] £50 locally and I made both for under £8."

She continued: "My girls are Frozen mad and my 10 year old is Manchester City crazy so these are perfect.

"Saved about £90 using B&M, ebay and £ land."

She also made a bigger wreath for football mad son
She also made a bigger wreath for football mad son. Picture: Facebook

Her post attracted a number of likes and it has undoubtedly been recreated by dozens of other parents who love a crafting project.

Danielle was also kind enough to share the full list of where she'd gotten everything to create the wreaths.

She detailed: "Pricing-Rings 87p for 3 ebay.

"Tinsel-B&M 10p reduced to clear.

"Baubles-Frozen £1 for 6 poundland.

"Baubles- MCFC £2 ebay.

"Baubles- silver 10p for 12 B&M.

"Glue/Gun- poundland.

"Wire to bind-8p B&M.

"MCFC hat we already had."

