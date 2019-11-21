Crafty mum created Frozen-inspired wreath for only £3.15 using eBay and B&M steals
21 November 2019, 11:38
This pretty white wreath will brighten up any home and won't set you back much at all.
Any parents with Frozen-obsessed children will love this bargain festive wreath, which is easy and fun to make and will look lovely in the living room.
A craft-loving mum has shared how she made her own DIY project Frozen-inspired wreath and it's an 'absolute must' for this Christmas.
You can grab everything needed for the wreath in bargain stores such as B&M and Poundland, and online on eBay - the one in question cost the mum only £3.15 to make!
The woman behind the festive creation is Danielle Watson, who posted about her cool Disney wreath on the Facebook group Extreme Budget DIY & Life Hacks.
She explained that she'd been spotting funky themed wreathes for Christmas in the shops but the were setting people back around £50 - and the mum reckoned she could easily do her own for a fraction of the price.
As well as the Frozen-inspired creation, Danielle shared a picture of another she'd been busy making, which was a Manchester City themed one for her football-obsessed son.
By making both herself, she saved around £90!
In her post, Danielle revealed: "Danielle explained: "[These can cost up to] £50 locally and I made both for under £8."
She continued: "My girls are Frozen mad and my 10 year old is Manchester City crazy so these are perfect.
"Saved about £90 using B&M, ebay and £ land."
Her post attracted a number of likes and it has undoubtedly been recreated by dozens of other parents who love a crafting project.
Danielle was also kind enough to share the full list of where she'd gotten everything to create the wreaths.
She detailed: "Pricing-Rings 87p for 3 ebay.
"Tinsel-B&M 10p reduced to clear.
"Baubles-Frozen £1 for 6 poundland.
"Baubles- MCFC £2 ebay.
"Baubles- silver 10p for 12 B&M.
"Glue/Gun- poundland.
"Wire to bind-8p B&M.
"MCFC hat we already had."