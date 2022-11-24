Simple hack to defrost your car windscreen using an onion

24 November 2022, 12:02 | Updated: 24 November 2022, 12:12

You can defrost your car with onions
You can defrost your car with onions. Picture: Alamy

Here's how to defrost your car windows with onions and potatoes...

With Christmas right around the corner, the temperature is definitely dropping.

This means many of us will soon be standing outside in the freezing cold scraping the ice off our car windows.

But now experts have uncovered an unlikely solution to the problem that affects drivers everywhere.

Cold weather specialists from Iceland, Lotus Car Rental, say you can keep your windscreens frost-free using a simple onion from your kitchen.

Here's how to defrost your car with onions
Here's how to defrost your car with onions. Picture: Alamy

According to the experts, onions - which cost as little as 12p from supermarkets - can break down frost as soon as it forms on the window.

All you have to do is cut an onion in half and rub it generously all over the windows and windscreen the night before you need to drive.

Hopefully, this will stop frost from forming in the first place and means you won’t have to spend ages scraping it before heading out.

If you don't have an onion to hand, a potato should work in the same way, while a vinegar solution mixed with water can also help.

The experts add that vinegar is often used as a de-icer because its freezing point is lower than water’s so this means the water doesn’t have the chance to settle and freeze on top of the vinegar,

Onions can be used to defrost your car
Onions can be used to defrost your car. Picture: Alamy

This comes after drivers were warned they could face fines of up to £40 for leaving their engine running to defrost their car's windscreen.

According to CarMoney engine idling is illegal under Section 42 of the Road Traffic Act 1988, with The Highway Code confirming drivers should never leave their engines on for no reason.

The rule states: "You must not leave a vehicle's engine running unnecessarily while that vehicle is stationary on a public road.

If caught doing this, motorists may be hit with a £20 fixed penalty notice, with the penalty rising to £40 if the charge is not paid within a specific time frame.

Local councils may even add an additional fine on top of this, for example in London emission measures will bump this fine to £80.

Read more

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

It's time for the Gonks to come out!

Woman divides opinion after showing off her ‘Gonkified’ festive stairs

Christmas

Airports could ditch 100ml liquid rule

UK airports to scrap 100ml liquids hand luggage rule

News

More train strikes are on the way before Christmas – here’s everything you need to know.

Christmas train strikes: Travel chaos as festive cancellation dates announced

Travel

Izzy won a competition to voice the self-service checkouts at Tesco.

Tesco reveals new self-checkout voice after customer wins competition

Here's how much Christmas lights cost to run

How much does it cost to run Christmas lights at home?

Christmas

Trending on Heart

A mum has defended her expensive Christmas decorations

Mum who spends £35k on Christmas decorations defends herself

This Morning

Peter Kay's net worth revealed

Peter Kay's staggering fortune revealed after his tour sold out in minutes

Celebrities

Boy George hit out at Lorraine on Twitter

I'm A Celebrity's Boy George hits out at Lorraine over 'tantrum' dig

I'm A Celebrity 2022

The favourites to win I'm A Celebrity have been revealed

Who is the favourite to win I’m A Celebrity 2022?

I'm A Celebrity 2022

This is who has been voted off I'm A Celebrity so far

Who left I'm A Celebrity 2022 and which star is favourite to be voted out?

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Dec accidentally swore live on I'm A Celebrity

I’m a Celebrity fans shocked as Declan Donnelly accidentally swears live on-air

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Here's who has earned the most from I'm A Celebrity

Highest earning I’m A Celebrity contestants revealed

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Buster the dog from the John Lewis advert has died

Buster the trampolining dog from iconic John Lewis Christmas advert has died

TV & Movies

Matt Hancock opening up about his childhood on I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity's Matt Hancock opens up about ‘harrowing’ money struggles when he was younger

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Would you charge guests to come to a party?

Mum fumes over £16 fee for son to attend child's birthday party

Parenting

Jack Grealish fulfilled his promise to young Finlay

Heartwarming moment Jack Grealish fulfils promise to boy, 11, with goal celebration

Celebrities

Tom Parker lost his battle with brain cancer earlier this year.

Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey 'finds love again' following The Wanted star's death

Showbiz

Hot water bottles three or more years old are extremely dangerous, warns expert

Hot water bottles three or more years old are extremely dangerous, warns expert

Rafters at Riverside House in Derbyshire was tricked out of £5,500 [STOCK IMAGE]

Restaurant devastated after cruel pranksters book out every Sunday table

A grandmother has refused to look after her grandson unless I am paid

'I refuse to babysit my grandchild unless my daughter pays me'