How does Deliveroo's Eat In To Help Out work and when does it start?

Deliveroo Eat In To Help Out: how much money do you get off and how long does it last?

The end of Eat Out To Help Out is sadly upon us, with the last day of the scheme taking place on Monday 31 August.

Many restaurants have announced that they will continue the deal throughout September, and today delivery service Deliveroo have announced their own 'Eat In To Help Out' scheme.

The programme will allow customers to get £5 off their delivery when they order from one of the restaurants on the app.

How do you claim the Deliveroo Eat In To Help Out discount?

To claim the discount (for orders over £20), you'll need to enter the following codes:

‘EATIN1’ between 01/09/20 and 02/09/20

‘EATIN2’ between 07/09/20 and 09/09/20

‘EATIN3’ between 14/09/20 and 16/09/20

‘EATIN4’ between 21/09/20 and 23/09/20

‘EATIN5’ between 28/09/20 and 30/09/20

How long will Deliveroo's Eat In To Help Out last?

The scheme will last until the end of September.

Deliveroo founder Will Shu said: "Deliveroo is passionate about supporting local restaurants, who are central to our business and to so many high streets across the UK.

"Our restaurant partners play a vital role in our economy, just as they do people’s everyday lives, bringing people the food they love. We know they have been hit hard recently, and we hope Our Eat IN to Help Out scheme can play a part in helping their businesses through this difficult period."

What is Eat Out To Help Out?

Eat Out To Help Out was introduced for the month of August to help the restaurant industry, which suffered during the coronavirus pandemic.

It allowed diners eating out to get 50 per cent off their meal (up to £10 a head) between Mondays and Wednesdays.

