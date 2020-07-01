Disney unveils princess-inspired wedding dress collection

You can look like a princess on your big day. Picture: Allure Bridals/Disney

A new range of stunning wedding dresses has been launched inspired by Disney princesses.

For anyone who as ever wanted to feel like a Disney princess on their big day, now it’s possible.

Allure Bridal has launched a Fairy Tale Weddings Collection and Platinum line, which features 16 magical dresses inspired by Disney.

The beautiful collection features gowns inspired by the likes of Jasmine, Cinderella, Aurora, Pocahontas, Rapunzel, Princess Tiana, Ariel and Belle - so you won’t be short of choice.

For all Little Mermaid fans, the Ariel-inspired fishtail dress features a strapless design and ruffled skirt that fans out like a fin.

Sharing a photo of the gown on Instagram, Disney Weddings wrote the caption: "Ariel perfectly embodies the bride who is willing to cross oceans for love."

Belle’s number is more of a classic shape that wouldn’t look out of place at the ultimate Disney ball.

The stunning ball gown features an off-the-shoulder design just like the one in Beauty and The Beast, with a full skirt and lace detailing.

For all those who want something a little less fussy, Tiana's simple, yet elegant gown is “practical and creative”.

It has a strappy design with a full skirt and strapless, sweetheart neckline, complete with classy embellishments.

Tiana inspired wedding dress. Picture: Allure Bridals

Princess Jasmine's look includes a princess-cut gown featuring luxurious Mikado fabric, while Snow White has a traditional style dress with a scooped neckline.

Another glamorous design inspired by Cinderella features a dramatic v-shaped bodice adorned with hundreds of crystals, and capped sleeves.

Cinderella inspired wedding dress. Picture: Allure Bridals

Aurora also has a flowing white dress with a strapless, soft-sweetheart bodice, layered in sparkling beaded lace and even comes with a bridal cape.

Unfortunately, the collection is currently only available in boutiques in North America, so you might have to wait until travel restrictions are lifted so you get your hands on one.

And that gives enough time to save up, as prices starting at $1,200 (£921) and go all the way up to a whopping $10,000 (£7,861).

