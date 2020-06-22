Disneyland Paris announce they'll be reopening next month

22 June 2020, 16:24

Disneyland is finally reopening
Disneyland is finally reopening. Picture: Getty

The popular theme park had to close its doors earlier this year because of COVID-19.

Disney fans and holidaymakers will be over the moon with the news that Disneyland Paris is set to reopen its doors in July.

Following months of being closed during what would've been its busiest time, the French theme park will open to the public on the 15th of next month.

Although the rides and the main park will be open, the hotels and resorts that are a park of the overall business will not open then, and will do at a later date.

The park has been closed since March
The park has been closed since March. Picture: PA

In terms of the steps the park is putting in place to reopen, guests over the age of 11 years old will be asked to wear masks, along with all the park's staff.

In order to comply with social distancing rules, capacity will initially be limited and people will have to purchase tickets online as no tickets will be available on site.

Character meet and greets will be temporarily suspended and some shows may not be available or be modified, however, entertainers will be available at the park for photo opportunities.

News of the park reopening is welcomed by many
News of the park reopening is welcomed by many. Picture: PA

Guests also won't be able to use Fast Passes to skip the queues.

New hygiene measures include more than 2,000 sanitising and hand washing stations throughout the resort.

