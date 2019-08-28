Disney World to introduce its first ever Mary Poppins attraction - and Dick Van Dyke helped

Disney legend Dick Van Dyke was involved. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

The American theme park just announced the brand new attraction as part of a new makeover.

Disney World will soon be home to an all-new Mary Poppins attraction, as part of the new Epcot makeover.

Fans of the classic film will be overjoyed to hear that for the first time ever, an utterly Supercalifragilisticexpialicocious new attraction will sit in the Orlando-based theme park - and star of the movie, Dick Van Dyke has had a hand in it too!

It was announced on the official Disney Instagram, and the post reads: "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious news!

"The United Kingdom pavilion at Epcot in @waltdisneyworld will be home to the first attraction inspired by Mary Poppins."

Disney shared the amazing news with their 19.8m followers, but it was initially mentioned at the Walt Disney Company's 2019 D23 Expo over the weekend.

Bob Chapek, Chair of Parks, Experiences and Products revealed a bunch of exciting details about what fans can expect from the new attraction, saying that "“Every inch of every park should be magical, and that’s why I’m so excited about this transformation".

He added that it will be "the biggest transformation of any park we’ve ever accomplished.”

Disney World's Epcot park will be undergoing a complete transformation, and the new layout is set to have four neighbourhoods called World Discover, World Nature, World Celebration and the currently existing World Showcase.

Dick Van Dyke, pictured with Lin-Manuel Miranda at the premiere for Mary Poppins. Picture: Getty

Disney World is undergoing a huge transformation that's set to be 'magical'. Picture: Getty

Dick Van Dyke, who played chimney sweep Bert and also bank chairman Mr Dawes Senior in the Original 1964 film alongside Julie Andrews also had a hand in announcing the new attraction.

The film legend helped explain more about the new attraction, which will sit on Cherry Tree Lane in the new United Kingdom Pavillion.

The 93-year-old star said: “What made it was ‘Uncle Walt.’ Walt Disney was a creative genius who looked at the world through a child’s eyes.”

The opening date of the new attraction has not yet been announced, but fans are expecting the changes by the end of the year.