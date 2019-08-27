When will Disney's Lizzie McGuire reboot be released and who’s rejoining the cast with Hillary Duff?

Here's everything you need to know about Lizzie McGuire. Picture: Disney Channel/Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Here's absolutely everything we know about the Lizzie McGuire sequel - including air date, confirmed cast members and plot.

In case you missed this huge piece of television news, Lizzie McGuire is back on Disney and the whole world has gone into meltdown.

Yep, last week, Hilary Duff announced she would be back for a spinoff that’s heading heading to the new streaming site Disney+.

The series will reportedly pick up 15 years after the original Lizzie McGuire and The Lizzie McGuire Movie left off.

So, with the bombshell ringing in our ears, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming reboot including the cast, air date and plot.

When will Disney's Lizzie McGuire reboot air?

Details about the premiere of the new Lizzie McGuire reboot are still few and far between, with production seemingly in early stages.

We do know that it will be sometime after November 12 as that’s when Disney+ launches, but considering the series hasn’t actually started filming yet, we assume it will be a good few months yet.

Who’s rejoining the cast?

Hilary, now 31, confirmed she’ll be starring as Lizzie (and her 13-year-old cartoon) once more when she Tweeted her 12.9million followers.

Along with a video of the original soundtrack, she wrote: "SURPRISE!!! I’ve been trying to contain this excitement for a loooong time while this has been in the works! I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl ♥️...and into her 30’s.”

"Also, If you needed yet another reason to get Disney+ ....the #lizziemcguiremovie will be living there!"

There's still no word on who will be joining her - but we’re desperate to see her BFF’s Miranda (Lalaine) and Gordo (Adam Lamberg) back on our screens.

Hilary teased that our dreams might just come true when she spilled some details to Entertainment Weekly.

She said: “The whole cast is such a big part of the show and we have a lot of surprises in store for viewers.”

What is the plot?

We’re still waiting on more information about the exact plot, but we do know that the series will follow Lizzie in her 30s.

TVLine has reported that Lizzie is now an apprentice interior designer living in New York City with her chef fiancé.

The publication also confirmed that she’ll still have 13-year-old animated Lizzie living in her brain.

Hilary has teased more about what the series will cover, telling Entertainment Weekly: “Now Lizzie is turning 30.

“She was everybody’s best friend. She was there for such pivotal moments in their preteen life. Entering your 30s is a really big deal. I think – and I think Disney agrees – but I think it’s just the right time for her to step back in and to have her go along with you in your 30s.

“All of the fun times and all of the big monumental moments that you’re faced with, I just thought that was such opportunity there for her to be grown up and for her to be there for women again."

Hilary Duff spilled some details about the Lizzie McGuire reboot. Picture: Getty Images

How can I watch it?

The Lizzie McGuire reboot will premiere on Disney’s brand new streaming platform, Disney+.

Disney announced on Twitter, "Hey now, hey now, this is REALLY what dreams are made of. @HilaryDuff IS BACK AS LIZZIE MCGUIRE in an all-new series, coming soon to #DisneyPlus.”

In the US, Disney said the service will cost $7 a month, or $70 a year.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t yet have a UK release date although according to Digital Spy, the platform is planned to be available in "nearly all major regions of the world within the next two years.”

The platform will give viewers access to 25 original television series and 10 original films, documentaries and specials in its first year - including a Home Alone remake.

Disney Plus will also include a library of 7,500 other television series and 500 films.