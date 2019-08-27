Here's what the Lizzie McGuire cast look like now - including Miranda and Gordo

Here's where the cast of Lizzie McGuire are now. Picture: Disney Channel/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

After the exciting news that Lizzie McGuire is getting a reboot - see what the original cast are up to now!

It was recently announced that the iconic TV show, Lizzie McGuire is getting a reboot on Disney's new streaming platform Disney+.

What’s more, Hilary Duff will be reprising her character 15 years after we said goodbye to the show.

Sharing the incredible news on her Instagram page over the weekend, the 31-year-old actress wrote: “SURPRISE!!! I’ve been trying to contain this excitement for a loooong time while this has been in the works!

“I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl ♥️...and into her 30’s”.

Cue thousands of excited fans going into meltdown.

While we don't know too much about the reboot so far, we're hoping everyone from the original cast returns - mainly Lizzie’s best friends Gordo and Miranda.

So, let’s take a look at what Hilary and her former co-stars have been up to over the past decade…

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff is now a mum of two. Picture: Disney/Instagram

While she might have shot to fame as Lizzie McGuire all the way back in 2000, Hilary continued her acting career long after the show ended.

She starred in the iconic chick-flick A Cinderella Story alongside Chad Michael Murray and had a recurring role on Gossip Girl.

She also dipped her toe into the popstar world with a few hits over in the US - including "So Yesterday".

Most recently, Hilary has starred on the hit show Younger.

She also has two children - 10-month-old daughter Banks with fiancé Matthew Koma, as well as 7-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie - and is forever sharing cute photos on Instagram.

Lalaine Vergara-Para

Lalaine was Lizzie's BFF on the show. Picture: Disney

Unlike her on-screen BFF, Lalaine Vergara-Para, who played Miranda, has kept a pretty low profile since her time on Lizzie McGuire.

She did star on shows such as Raymond & Lane, Off the Clock and Shane Dawson TV and even had her own short-lived singing career.

Adam Lamberg

Adam Lamberg who played Gordo in Lizzie McGuire, is now 34 and works as a development officer at the Irish Arts Center in NYC pic.twitter.com/BMlnJXCE33 — Lizzie McGuire (@ImLizzieM) June 23, 2019

Gordo actor Adam has also kept himself to himself after becoming Lizzie’s love interest on the kids show.

He starred in When Do We Eat? and Beautiful Loser following his role. But according to Bustle, he bowed out of acting and in 2014, he was working in New York City as a developmental associate at the Irish Arts Center.

Jake Thomas

Jake is now a producer and photographer. Picture: Disney/Instagram

He may have been Lizzie’s annoying little brother Matt, but nowadays, Jake works as a photographer and director, in addition to acting.

And he still loves reminiscing over old Lizzie McGuire times on Instagram....

Ashlie Brillault

Ashlie gave up acting after Lizzie McGuire. Picture: Disney

Long before Mean Girls, Kate Sanders was the original Regina George.

But actress Ashlie has since quit acting and is now a lawyer living in California with her husband and daughter.

Back in 2015, she told MTV that her ultimate goal was to "work on issues related to criminal justice reform."

Clayton Snyder

Clayton played Lizzie's crush Ethan. Picture: Disney/Instagram

No surprises, Clayton Snyder - aka Ethan Craft - grew up to be a major hottie.

Since playing Lizzie's crush on the show, Clayton pursued a career in waterpolo and since played for the USA Men's National Team, the Olympic Club and Promogest Quartu (an Italian team).

Hallie Todd

Hallie has written two books. Picture: Disney/Getty Images

After playing Lizzie’s mum Jo, Hallie starred in various TV roles and films, including a movie she co-wrote herself called The Last Champion.

Rather impressively, she's also written two books, Being Young Actors and Parenting the Young Actor and teaches acting classes in California.

Robert Carradine

Robert is still in the TV and film industry. Picture: Disney/PA Images

Robert Carradine - aka Sam McGuire - was famous long before his role on Lizzie McGuire and starred as Lewis Skolnick in Revenge of the Nerds back in the 80s.

The 64-year-old star continues to work in the industry and most recently he produced Solitary Confinement and is currently filming A Very Odd Christmas.