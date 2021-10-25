Toy Story voted the most loved family film of all time

Is Toy Story your favourite family film? Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

New research has revealed that Woody, Buzz and the rest of Andy's toys hold a special place in the heart of Brits.

One of the best things about this time of year is that you rarely need an excuse to stay in, get comfy on the sofa, and watch a movie with your friends, partner or family.

With winter almost here, the weather is getting cooler, and evenings in front of the television are becoming more and more appealing once the weekend arrives.

And as 98 per cent of parents across Britain agree that watching a film with their family brings them closer together, there's a lot to gain from a quiet night in.

So, what do you watch? There are a number of beloved family films out there which all hold a special place in our hearts, but as it turns out, there is a favourite amongst us Brits.

The research revealed the first Toy Story film is still a favourite among British families. Picture: Alamy

This is according to new research conducted by Compare the Market, who found that Toy Story is the most loved family film of all time.

In fact, the Pixar classic took the number one place with 41 per cent of the vote from the 1,500 British parents surveyed.

Toy Story, which was released in 1995, has stood the test of time and remains a firm favourite with millions of people across the world.

In fact, it is one of the very few films that holds a 100 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Tom Hanks voices Andy's cowboy toy, Woody, in the hit films. Picture: Alamy

The film stars Tom Hanks as Woody and Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear in a tale that follows the toys attempt to find their way back home after being 'lost'.

And even though the studio has gone on to produce a further three more Toy Story film, the first one appears to be holding on to the number one spot.

The full list of the 25 most loved family films include Disney's 2013 animated flick Frozen in second place with 36 per cent of the vote, and The Lion King – released in 1994 – taking third place with 31 per cent of the vote.

In fourth place is Shrek, released in 2001, followed by 1971 classic Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory in fifth place.

You can find the entire list here: