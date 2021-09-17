Up officially named the UK's favourite Pixar film

By Alice Dear

New research has revealed the UK's top 10 most popular Pixar films, and the results are very surprising.

Up has been named the UK's most popular Pixar movie.

This is according to research carried out by playlikemum.com, who found that the 2009 animated feature film has a yearly volume search of 141,200,000.

The brand listed the top ten most loved films from the Disney studio, with Toy Story, Finding Nemo and Inside Out making the top list.

But it was Up that took first place on the list, with an average critic review score of 98 per cent and an average audience review score of 90 per cent.

Carl loses his wife Ellie to an illness, leaving his alone in his old age. Picture: Pixar

The film was released 12 years ago, and tells the story of Carl, an elderly man who becomes miserable following the death of his wife Ellie, whose dream was to one day visit a place called Paradise Falls.

The film follows Carl as he attempts to travel to the idicilc location with some unexpected new friends – Russell the young boy, Kevin the bird and Doug the dog.

Carl takes a trip to Paradise Falls in his house in the popular flick. Picture: Pixar

The film isn't only a favourite in the UK, but a worldwide blockbuster which has grossed a whopping £673million.

In second place of the top 10 list is 2017 flick Coco, followed by Toy Story 3, a film that grossed worldwide over £1.3billion.

In fourth place is Finding Nemo, which also grossed over £1.3billion, followed by Toy Story 4 and Incredibles 2.

You can find the entire top 10 list here:

Up Coco Toy Story 3 Finding Nemo Toy Story 4 Incredibles 2 Inside Out Toy Story Monsters, Inc. Finding Dory

Don't agree? Tell us which film should be at the top of the list!