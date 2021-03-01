Your dog can now get paid £100 a month to become a pet food critic

1 March 2021, 10:51 | Updated: 1 March 2021, 14:52

Your pet can get paid to be a dog food tester
Your pet can get paid to be a dog food tester. Picture: Getty Images
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Lucky dogs could get £100 a month if they sign up to become a food critic.

If you reckon your pooch as a bit of a connoisseur, a pet food company is now looking for three dogs to become 'canine critics'.

ProDog Raw has created a new range of foods, and is willing to pay the right candidates £100 per month to test it out.

As well as the cash, the lucky dog will also get 30 days worth of free food to sample and 'rate'.

The company wants a wide range of breeds and ages, but says those with serious underlying health conditions should not apply.

Dogs can get paid to be pet food critics
Dogs can get paid to be pet food critics. Picture: Getty Images

But they add: “Dogs who suffer with regular flatulence, bad hair days, bad breath, large poops and laziness are encouraged to apply, as these are symptoms that raw food can directly improve.”

Read More: Mum shares ‘magical’ three-ingredient spray that gets rid of creases in seconds

Owners will be asked to fill out weekly feedback questionnaires sent via email, which will document their pet’s reaction to the new food.

This will include noting the dog’s general behaviour, temperament, energy levels as well as more physical factors, such as the quality of its coat and stool consistency.

Dog mums and dads will also be encouraged to keep video diaries of their pets to keep track of any changes.

Heidi Maskelyne, founder of ProDog Raw said: "Raw dog food is having a big moment, which is great, but we want to make sure that owners understand and are educated in why raw food is superior to dry, in the long term."

"We think our Canine Critics will help break down the main barrier that is stopping dog owners from making the leap to raw food, and that is the misconception that it is a hassle and not all it's cracked up to be.

"As humans, we're obsessed with what we put in our bodies, and we adore our canine companions, so why wouldn't we be just as obsessed with what they eat?

She added: "Often it takes just one testimonial of a friend's amazing weight loss to get us trying their diet, so we hope the same will happen with our Canine Critic's experience of the raw food diet. I encourage all dogs to apply, in particular the stinky ones!"

Owners can apply on behalf of their dog here.

Now Read: Mum shares simple trick to make sure her kids don't use too much loo roll

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Dog owners need to be vigilant as the number of dog thefts continues to increase

Experts warns pet owners to never leave dogs tied up outside shops amid rise in thefts
The woman wanted some of the money to help with her financial struggles

Woman who bought nephew winning lottery ticket shocks family as she asks for share of the cash
Holly Willoughby's cardigan is from Zara

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her yellow floral cardigan from Zara

Celebrities

Shop Out To Help Out could be reintroduced when lockdown is eased

'Shop Out To Help Out' vouchers being 'looked at' by Rishi Sunak

News

Trending on Heart

Married at First Sight Australia's Dan Webb dated Love Island star Vanessa Sierra

Married at First Sight Australia's Dan Webb dated Love Island star Vanessa Sierra

TV & Movies

The new series of Masterchef was filmed last year

Masterchef behind-the-scenes secrets: What happens to the leftover food and how long do they film for?

TV & Movies

Gordon appeared to let out a rude word on Saturday Night Takeaway at the weekend...

Ant and Dec forced to apologise as Gordon Ramsay 'swears' on Saturday Night Takeaway

TV & Movies

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon will be getting married in July this year

Stacey Solomon reveals she will marry Joe Swash in July and sons will give her away

Celebrities

Tamara Joy now lives in Queensland after Married at First Sight

See inside Married at First Sight Australia star Tamara Joy's incredible home two years after Dan Webb drama

TV & Movies

Johnny Briggs has died at the age of 85

Who did Johnny Briggs play in Coronation Street and why did he leave the soap?

TV & Movies