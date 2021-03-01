Your dog can now get paid £100 a month to become a pet food critic

Your pet can get paid to be a dog food tester. Picture: Getty Images

Lucky dogs could get £100 a month if they sign up to become a food critic.

If you reckon your pooch as a bit of a connoisseur, a pet food company is now looking for three dogs to become 'canine critics'.

ProDog Raw has created a new range of foods, and is willing to pay the right candidates £100 per month to test it out.

As well as the cash, the lucky dog will also get 30 days worth of free food to sample and 'rate'.

The company wants a wide range of breeds and ages, but says those with serious underlying health conditions should not apply.

Dogs can get paid to be pet food critics. Picture: Getty Images

But they add: “Dogs who suffer with regular flatulence, bad hair days, bad breath, large poops and laziness are encouraged to apply, as these are symptoms that raw food can directly improve.”

Owners will be asked to fill out weekly feedback questionnaires sent via email, which will document their pet’s reaction to the new food.

This will include noting the dog’s general behaviour, temperament, energy levels as well as more physical factors, such as the quality of its coat and stool consistency.

Dog mums and dads will also be encouraged to keep video diaries of their pets to keep track of any changes.

Heidi Maskelyne, founder of ProDog Raw said: "Raw dog food is having a big moment, which is great, but we want to make sure that owners understand and are educated in why raw food is superior to dry, in the long term."

"We think our Canine Critics will help break down the main barrier that is stopping dog owners from making the leap to raw food, and that is the misconception that it is a hassle and not all it's cracked up to be.

"As humans, we're obsessed with what we put in our bodies, and we adore our canine companions, so why wouldn't we be just as obsessed with what they eat?

She added: "Often it takes just one testimonial of a friend's amazing weight loss to get us trying their diet, so we hope the same will happen with our Canine Critic's experience of the raw food diet. I encourage all dogs to apply, in particular the stinky ones!"

Owners can apply on behalf of their dog here.

