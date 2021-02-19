Mum shares simple trick to make sure her kids don't use too much loo roll

A woman has revealed how she makes her toilet roll last longer. Picture: Facebook

By Heart reporter

This hack is set to make your loo roll last longer, but parents are divided.

A savvy mum has revealed how she makes her toilet roll last longer and stops her children from wasting it.

The woman from Australia shared her hack on Facebook which involves squashing the loo roll before she puts it on the holder.

While this might seem a little odd, it actually makes it harder for her kids to pull on the end of it and grab too much.

Alongside a photo of the nifty trick, she joked: "Kids home from school? Going through toilet paper faster than usual?"

A woman on Facebook revealed she squashes her toilet roll. Picture: Facebook

A woman on Facebook revealed she squashes her toilet roll. Picture: Facebook

And other parents were quick to praise her, with one commenting: “This would be perfect for us, my daughter pulls it and it comes off. then she calls me because the toilet paper is running.”

Read More: Cleaner reveals why you should never wash towels and tea towels together

"I will be doing this for my partner," joked another woman, while a third added: “I will do this for my husband, I hear the toilet roll holder and just cringe.'

Meanwhile, other users shared their own tips for stopping their little ones from wasting toilet paper.

"I draw a line on the wall three or four squares down - it is an easy measurement for all,” said one.

And another explained: "I used to put it out of reach so they had to yell out for me to ration it for them,"one mum said.

This comes after another social media user revealed how she manages to get her baking trays looking sparkling new by using Diet Coke.

Shared on the TikTok account @Sisterpledgecleans, the cleaning expert reveals she pours the fizzy drink onto her dirty trays and leaves it overnight.

Coming back to it in the morning, she can then be seen giving it a good scrub with a sponge and soapy water, to get rid of all the burnt bits.

She explains: “Clean burned baking trays with cola. Leave overnight then scrub and scrap off. Burned bits will just flake off.”

Now Read: Laundry expert claims 'ice cube hack' will mean you'll never have to iron clothes again