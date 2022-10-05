10 dog Halloween costumes you won't regret buying
5 October 2022, 17:14
Halloween has become a family celebration so don't forget to get your pet dog involved in the action for 2022.
October 31st, Halloween, has become a much loved event in the UK over recent years as we invest in all things spooky from pumpkins, to pyjamas and now, even dog costumes.
Whether you want to go for something more traditional for your pet, or go all out with their attire, there is a Halloween costume to suit all your needs.
With the idea of dog Halloween costumes being more popular than ever, your favourite high street brands have pulled out all the stops to make sure dogs of all breeds, shapes and sizes can look their cutest this spooky season.
- The best Halloween pyjamas to keep you feeling cute this spooky season
- 8 best thrillers to watch on Netflix this Halloween
So to prepare to have lots of family fun and for heads to be turned with these adorable pieces:
Halloween Spider Dress Up Outfit Black, £8, Pets At Home
Showing us dress up isn't just for humans is this hilarious black spider outfit for your dog. The perfect attire to greet all those trick or treaters in.
- Listen on Global Player: Back Then When. Join Keith Lemon and Lucie Cave for a trip down pop and TV memory lane in their new podcast
Tianher Unique Design Little Black Cat Transfiguration Puppy Costume, £13.99, Amazon
There's nothing more scary to a dog than a cat which makes this little costume one of the funniest out there. This outfit is best suited for small dogs or puppies.
Pumpkin dress up outfit, £8, Pets At Home
Make your pet pooch autumn cute with this little pumpkin suit. The perfect look to easily match with the rest of the family too.
Dog Halloween Costumes with Adjustable Witch Hat, £5.99, Amazon
Simple, effective and more to the point, cute! Turn your family pet into a little witch this Halloween with their very own cape and hat.
Halloween pumpkin dog outfit, £7, B&M
Not quite a costume but adorable none the less. This little pumpkin knit will have them on theme and feeling warm.
Devil Dog Costume, £28.07, Etsy
If you're a huge fan of Halloween then this costume will be worth the money. Sure to spark plenty of looks and conversations, this is one outfit that will definitely get a double glance.
White Mummy Pet Costume, £9.99, TK Maxx
Take a more subtle approach to your pet's halloween costume with this little mummy outfit. Designed as a slip on fit, they can be part of the celebrations while still being super comfortable.
Spider Pup Costume, from £31.99, Halloweencostumes.co.uk
If you're super passionate about Halloween, or have a party to attend, then go all out with this fantastic costume for your dog! We know who would get our vote for the best outfit.
Halloween Bat Dress Up Outfit, £8, Pets At Home
Available to fit all dog sizes, this bat costume will do just the trick when it comes to dressing up your furry pals for Halloween.
Devil Design Pet Costume, £3.25, Shein
Turn them into little devils with this adorable red costume that's available at a bargain price! This one is suitable for your cats too so why not go matching?