10 dog Halloween costumes you won't regret buying

5 October 2022, 17:14

Halloween costumes for dogs
Halloween costumes for dogs are definitely a thing for 2022. Picture: Alamy

Halloween has become a family celebration so don't forget to get your pet dog involved in the action for 2022.

October 31st, Halloween, has become a much loved event in the UK over recent years as we invest in all things spooky from pumpkins, to pyjamas and now, even dog costumes.

Whether you want to go for something more traditional for your pet, or go all out with their attire, there is a Halloween costume to suit all your needs.

With the idea of dog Halloween costumes being more popular than ever, your favourite high street brands have pulled out all the stops to make sure dogs of all breeds, shapes and sizes can look their cutest this spooky season.

So to prepare to have lots of family fun and for heads to be turned with these adorable pieces:

Dog spider Halloween costume
The perfect dog Halloween costume is this little spider outfit. Picture: Pets At Home

Halloween Spider Dress Up Outfit Black, £8, Pets At Home

Showing us dress up isn't just for humans is this hilarious black spider outfit for your dog. The perfect attire to greet all those trick or treaters in.

Dog costume with cat on
Add the funny factor with this Halloween costume featuring a cat. Picture: Amazon

Tianher Unique Design Little Black Cat Transfiguration Puppy Costume, £13.99, Amazon

There's nothing more scary to a dog than a cat which makes this little costume one of the funniest out there. This outfit is best suited for small dogs or puppies.

Dog halloween pumpkin costume
Pumpkins are the ultimate Halloween dress up for humans so don't leave your dog out. Picture: Pets At Home

Pumpkin dress up outfit, £8, Pets At Home

Make your pet pooch autumn cute with this little pumpkin suit. The perfect look to easily match with the rest of the family too.

Halloween dog costume
Dress your pup in this cute little witch costume. Picture: Amazon

Dog Halloween Costumes with Adjustable Witch Hat, £5.99, Amazon

Simple, effective and more to the point, cute! Turn your family pet into a little witch this Halloween with their very own cape and hat.

Pumpkin jumper for dogs
A Halloween costume that is both cute and warm for your dog. Picture: B&M

Halloween pumpkin dog outfit, £7, B&M

Not quite a costume but adorable none the less. This little pumpkin knit will have them on theme and feeling warm.

A winning Halloween dog costume
A winning Halloween dog costume. Picture: Esty

Devil Dog Costume, £28.07, Etsy

If you're a huge fan of Halloween then this costume will be worth the money. Sure to spark plenty of looks and conversations, this is one outfit that will definitely get a double glance.

Dog mummy Halloween costume
Keep your dog comfy in this little mummy outfit. Picture: TK Maxx

White Mummy Pet Costume, £9.99, TK Maxx

Take a more subtle approach to your pet's halloween costume with this little mummy outfit. Designed as a slip on fit, they can be part of the celebrations while still being super comfortable.

Spider costume for your dog
Take your dog's Halloween costume to the next level with this spooky look. Picture: HalloweenCostumes.co.uk

Spider Pup Costume, from £31.99, Halloweencostumes.co.uk

If you're super passionate about Halloween, or have a party to attend, then go all out with this fantastic costume for your dog! We know who would get our vote for the best outfit.

Halloween costumes for your dog
Give your pup wings with this little bat costume. Picture: Pets At Home

Halloween Bat Dress Up Outfit, £8, Pets At Home

Available to fit all dog sizes, this bat costume will do just the trick when it comes to dressing up your furry pals for Halloween.

Dog halloween costume
Bring out your dog's devilish side with this pull on costume. Picture: Shein

Devil Design Pet Costume, £3.25, Shein

Turn them into little devils with this adorable red costume that's available at a bargain price! This one is suitable for your cats too so why not go matching?

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Shopping trolley full of food

Cheapest UK supermarket of 2022 revealed and it could save you a small fortune

Halloween pyjamas for women featuring pumpkins and ghosts

Halloween pyjamas: 11 of the best sets for this spooky season

Check out what we've buying and trying this month

October Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this month

Shopping

Here's what to get your siblings for Christmas

Christmas gift guide 2022: What to buy your brother and sister this year

Christmas

Netflix logo and scared woman watching tv

8 best thrillers to watch on Netflix this Halloween

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have confirmed the sex of their baby

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury confirm baby sex in adorable gender reveal video

Showbiz

Prince Harry in 2005 compared to now

Netflix are seeking Prince Harry lookalike for next series of The Crown

TV & Movies

Daniel Craig as 007 James Bond

When will they announce the new James Bond actor?

TV & Movies

Ekin-Su and Davide will be jetting off to Turkey and Italy in a new two-part series

Love Island's Ekin-Su and Davide announce travel series

TV & Movies

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu confirmed for Dancing On Ice 2023

Dancing On Ice 2023 confirmed lineup: Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu joins celebrity cast

Dancing On Ice 2023

Holly Willoughby appears annoyed as Phillip Schofield cuts her off

Holly Willoughby appears annoyed as Phillip Schofield cuts her off during This Morning interview

Celebrities

Call The Midwife Christmas special sneak peak

Call The Midwife Christmas special 2022: BBC unveil first look in sneak peak photos

TV & Movies

Glenda Shuttleworth is played by Jodie Prenger on Coronation Street

Inside Coronation Street star Jodie Prenger’s life away from Glenda Shuttleworth character

TV & Movies

Hocus Pocus 2 three witches

Hocus Pocus 2 songs will make the perfect soundtrack for Halloween

TV & Movies

Here's how long MAFS UK is on for

How many episodes of Married at First Sight UK 2022 are there?

Married at First Sight

Liv Flaherty is played by Isobel Steele

Inside Emmerdale star Isobel Steele's life away from Liv Flaherty

TV & Movies

A plumber has revealed tips for saving money

Expert reveals why keeping your heating on all day could save you money

Money

Hocus Pocus 2 and the Sanderson sisters

Where can I watch Hocus Pocus 2?

TV & Movies

The Aldi cashier paid the extra money for the elderly lady's shopping

Aldi worker pays for pensioner who didn't have enough money for shopping

Money

Harper Beckham attended her mum's Fashion Week show

Fans defend Victoria Beckham after ‘ridiculous’ Harper outfit comments

Celebrities