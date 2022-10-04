Halloween pyjamas: 11 of the best sets for this spooky season

4 October 2022, 17:26

Halloween pyjamas for women featuring pumpkins and ghosts
Halloween pyjamas should definitely be on your shopping list this October. Picture: ASOS/Next/Not On The High Street

Go all out with your Halloween celebrations this 2022 and treat yourself to more than just a pumpkin with these super cute nightwear sets.

Halloween 2022 is upon us and while many of you are looking for the perfect thriller movie to watch or setting up the new Hocus Pocus movie, we couldn't help but indulge in some spooky pyjamas too.

With October 31st pretty much being celebrated the whole month long, we thought it was the perfect opportunity to invest in Halloween pjs.

So whether you're just a huge Halloween fan, you've got a night in with the family or you've scheduled a scary movie night, we couldn't think of a better reason to buy some new nightwear.

Here's our round up of the best Halloween pyjamas for 2022:

Skeletons and 'Lazy Bones' on nightwear
Skeletons and 'Lazy Bones' make for the perfect Hallowes pjs. Picture: BooHoo

'Lazy Bones' pyjama set, £12, Boohoo

Never has a statement been more accurate for a pair of pjs! This cute little shorts set will see you through all your chilled and spooky activities.

Glow in the dark halloween pjs with ghost print
Next are bringing Halloween to life with this glow in the dark set. Picture: Next

Charcoal Grey Glow In The Dark Ghost, £31, Next

Take your Halloween pjs to the next level with a glow in the dark set! They'll definitely impress all your friends and family at any cosy events you have planned.

Sainsbury's ghost pjs
Sainsbury's have made the perfect budget-friendly Halloween pjs. Picture: Sainsbury's

Black 'Fab Boo! Lous' Ghost Pyjamas, £14, Sainbury's

A t-shirt and trouser combo, these monochrome pjs feature a cute fun slogan and little ghosts printed over the bottoms. At a bargain price, these will also stand you the test of time.

Nightmare On Elm Street pyjamas in orange and green
When Nightmare On Elm Street does pyjamas you know it's Halloween season. Picture: Truffle Shuffle

Nightmare On Elm Street Pyjama Set, £44.99, TruffleShuffle.co.uk

If cute little ghosts aren't your thing then this orange and green stripe set will certainly give you the spooks! Based around the popular horror film, Nightmare On Elm Street, they're definitely a statement set for this Halloween.

Gender neutral too, you and your partner can even get matching sets.

Cute pink nightwear with a subtle Halloween theme
Cute pink nightwear with a subtle Halloween theme. Picture: ASOS

ASOS DESIGN Halloween long sleeve top & legging pyjama set in pink, £25, ASOS

Brighten up your Halloween wardrobe with this baby pink set featuring mystical globes and stars. This will carry you through all the winter months too with it's less obvious spooky print.

Short pjs with pumpkins
Obsessed with this cute little pumpkin short set. Picture: ASOS

Threadbare pumpkin halloween PJ, £14, ASOS

If you love autumn just as much as you love Halloween then these will be your perfect purchase. The adorable orange pumpkins on the navy print make for a stylish colour scheme too.

Matching Halloween pumpkin pjs
Matching Halloween pjs for all the family will make for great pictures. Picture: Amazon

Pumpkin Smile Halloween pyjamas, £10-£23, Amazon

Dressing up as a pumpkin on Halloween is everyone's right of passage, even as an adult! However, if you want to make it a family dress up occasion then these are also available in all sizes.

Black gothic and mystical pjs
Bring out your inner goth for Halloween 2022. Picture: H&M

Printed pyjamas, £14.99, H&M

Take a more mystical approach this October with this t-shirt and shorts set. Spooky enough for the ghoul festivities, but are definitely not just for Halloween.

A Halloween nightshirt complete with creepy Halloween designs
A Halloween nightshirt complete with creepy Halloween designs. Picture: Not On The Highstreet

Worst Nightmare Glow In The Dark Nightshirt, £35, Not On The Highstreet

Simple, to the point and definitely scary - this little glow in the dark nightshirt can even be added to black leggings for a day time look.

'Angel baby' Halloween pjs
Get cute this Halloween with this 'angel baby' set. Picture: H&M

Printed pyjamas, £14.99, H&M

Take a more gothic approach to your Halloween style with this lilac and black 'angel baby' set.

