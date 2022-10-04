Halloween pyjamas: 11 of the best sets for this spooky season
4 October 2022, 17:26
Go all out with your Halloween celebrations this 2022 and treat yourself to more than just a pumpkin with these super cute nightwear sets.
Halloween 2022 is upon us and while many of you are looking for the perfect thriller movie to watch or setting up the new Hocus Pocus movie, we couldn't help but indulge in some spooky pyjamas too.
With October 31st pretty much being celebrated the whole month long, we thought it was the perfect opportunity to invest in Halloween pjs.
So whether you're just a huge Halloween fan, you've got a night in with the family or you've scheduled a scary movie night, we couldn't think of a better reason to buy some new nightwear.
Here's our round up of the best Halloween pyjamas for 2022:
'Lazy Bones' pyjama set, £12, Boohoo
Never has a statement been more accurate for a pair of pjs! This cute little shorts set will see you through all your chilled and spooky activities.
Charcoal Grey Glow In The Dark Ghost, £31, Next
Take your Halloween pjs to the next level with a glow in the dark set! They'll definitely impress all your friends and family at any cosy events you have planned.
Black 'Fab Boo! Lous' Ghost Pyjamas, £14, Sainbury's
A t-shirt and trouser combo, these monochrome pjs feature a cute fun slogan and little ghosts printed over the bottoms. At a bargain price, these will also stand you the test of time.
Nightmare On Elm Street Pyjama Set, £44.99, TruffleShuffle.co.uk
If cute little ghosts aren't your thing then this orange and green stripe set will certainly give you the spooks! Based around the popular horror film, Nightmare On Elm Street, they're definitely a statement set for this Halloween.
Gender neutral too, you and your partner can even get matching sets.
ASOS DESIGN Halloween long sleeve top & legging pyjama set in pink, £25, ASOS
Brighten up your Halloween wardrobe with this baby pink set featuring mystical globes and stars. This will carry you through all the winter months too with it's less obvious spooky print.
Threadbare pumpkin halloween PJ, £14, ASOS
If you love autumn just as much as you love Halloween then these will be your perfect purchase. The adorable orange pumpkins on the navy print make for a stylish colour scheme too.
Pumpkin Smile Halloween pyjamas, £10-£23, Amazon
Dressing up as a pumpkin on Halloween is everyone's right of passage, even as an adult! However, if you want to make it a family dress up occasion then these are also available in all sizes.
Printed pyjamas, £14.99, H&M
Take a more mystical approach this October with this t-shirt and shorts set. Spooky enough for the ghoul festivities, but are definitely not just for Halloween.
Worst Nightmare Glow In The Dark Nightshirt, £35, Not On The Highstreet
Simple, to the point and definitely scary - this little glow in the dark nightshirt can even be added to black leggings for a day time look.
Printed pyjamas, £14.99, H&M
Take a more gothic approach to your Halloween style with this lilac and black 'angel baby' set.