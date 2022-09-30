You can now stay in a Hocus Pocus-themed Airbnb

The Hocus Pocus hotel is located in Salem, US. Picture: Airbnb

The Sanderson Sisters welcome you to an Airbnb like no other.

October is here, and with everyone getting into the spooky season – and with the release of the new Hocus Pocus film – many people are looking for ways to get into the spirt of Halloween.

And what better way is there to do that than to visit a the home of The Sanderson Sisters.

That's right, you can now stay in a Hocus Pocus-themed Airbnb located in the very spooky Salem, US.

An advertisement for the accommodation recent went live on the Airbnb website, with bookings opening from October 12.

The Airbnb is the perfect place to get into the Halloween spirit. Picture: Airbnb

The place is decorated exactly like the home of The Sanderson Sisters, and the page is written from their point of view.

It reads: "We’re back, witches. To celebrate our resurrection, we’re inviting guests into a land of enchantment with a stay at a recreation of our Salem cottage, where those with a penchant for mysticism can explore our spine-chilling haunt as All Hallows’ Eve approaches."

The Hocus Pocus Airbnb is made for two guests, has two bedrooms and a toilet. Picture: Airbnb

The information goes on to explain: "As though untouched by time, our creaky old cottage stands tall amidst the trees, beckoning visitors as if by trance. Enter by window or water wheel, but watch your step – a cobweb or two and the smoke from our cauldron await you inside.

"Amidst the broomsticks and apothecary bottles, the Black Flame Candle flickers and our beloved Manual of Witchcraft and Alchemy sleeps deeply – lest something (or someone) wakes it. It’s a magnificently eerie scene certain to get guests in the Halloween ‘spirit.’"

The Manual of Witchcraft and Alchemy is displayed proudly in the Airbnb. Picture: Airbnb

It is made for two guests and has two bedrooms, two beds and a toilet.

Staying on theme, the place has the Manual of Witchcraft and Alchemy displayed in one of the rooms, as well as the Black Flame.

The place is only open for a stay one night, and so you'll have to be quick to become the lucky people staying at the home of The Sanderson Sisters.

