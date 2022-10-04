Where can I watch Hocus Pocus 2?

Hocus Pocus 2 has been released 30 years after the original. Picture: Alamy

Is Hocus Pocus 2 ready to stream on Netflix, Amazon or Disney? Or is it in the cinema? Here's everything you need to know about the new Halloween movie from the Sanderson sisters.

Hocus Pocus 2 is back and the Sanderson sisters have already caused quite the frenzy around their highly-anticipated second movie.

Available to watch since September 30th, Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy have returned to our screens as the three famous witch sisters.

Unable to wait until Halloween night for the spooktacular watch, many fans of Hocus Pocus have already tuned in while others are still planning their movie nights.

So how can you watch Hocus Pocus 2? Is it on Netflix or Disney Plus? Luckily for fans, the movie went straight to a streaming service so there's no need to arrange a cinema date.

Here's how you can watch and stream Hocus Pocus 2:

The Sanderson sisters are bringing back their dramas for Halloween 2022s. Picture: Alamy

Where can you watch Hocus Pocus 2?

Disney Plus, the home of your favourite animated movies, the Kardashians and much more, bagged the exclusive rights to stream Hocus Pocus 2.

The platform first unveiled the movie, which is one hour and 47 minutes long, on September 30.

Disney Plus has also answered all your Hocus Pocus needs and uploaded the first movie too.

How to watch Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney Plus

You will have to sign up to the streaming service to see the Sanderson sisters casting their spells which will cost £7.99 a month or £79.90 for the year in the UK.

You can also download the Disney Plus app on your smartphone and Smart TV meaning you can take the TV listings with you wherever you go.