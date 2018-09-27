Don't Tell The Bride viewers ridicule groom's 'Frozen' themed wedding for bride who hates snow

Bride Sophia was unimpressed with the theme. Picture: Don't Tell The Bride

Don't Tell The Bride viewers were left stunned after a hopeless groom spent £2,500 on a winter fairytale wedding for his bride who claims to "hate snow and ice."

Mickey, 24, filled the village hall venue with Christmas tress and fake snow.

A bridesmaid warned anxious groom Mickey: "I think it's vile. She ain't going to like it.. I think Sophia is going to hate you the minute she walks in the door."

As the car drove towards a nearby ice skating venue, Sophia ranted: "I hate the snow, I hate ice, I hate the cold. He has had three weeks to find a venue, he needs to meet my expectations."

Mickey decorated the village hall to become an enchanted winter forest. Picture: Don't Tell The Bride

Mickey (in the middle) looked nervous as he waited for the bride to arrive. Picture: Don't Tell The Bride

Seeming far from impressed with the village hall venue, Sophia deemed the out-of-season Christmas trees as "bad luck" on her arrival.

24-year-old groom Mickey was relieved to see Sophia still going ahead with the nuptials as she was overcome with emotion while walking up the aisle.

One put: "Why has this guy on Don't Tell The Bride spent two and a half grand on creating a snow scene for a bride who doesn't like snow or the cold?"

Another viewer tweeted: "The men on Don't Tell The Bride cause me so much stress! Not a chance would any man plan my wedding."

