Don't Tell The Bride viewers ridicule groom's 'Frozen' themed wedding for bride who hates snow

27 September 2018, 13:25 | Updated: 27 September 2018, 13:28

unimpressed bride
Bride Sophia was unimpressed with the theme. Picture: Don't Tell The Bride

Don't Tell The Bride viewers were left stunned after a hopeless groom spent £2,500 on a winter fairytale wedding for his bride who claims to "hate snow and ice."

Mickey, 24, filled the village hall venue with Christmas tress and fake snow.

A bridesmaid warned anxious groom Mickey: "I think it's vile. She ain't going to like it.. I think Sophia is going to hate you the minute she walks in the door."

As the car drove towards a nearby ice skating venue, Sophia ranted: "I hate the snow, I hate ice, I hate the cold. He has had three weeks to find a venue, he needs to meet my expectations."

WEDDING VENUE
Mickey decorated the village hall to become an enchanted winter forest. Picture: Don't Tell The Bride
Mickey (in the middle) looked nervous as he waited for the bride to arrive
Mickey (in the middle) looked nervous as he waited for the bride to arrive. Picture: Don't Tell The Bride

Seeming far from impressed with the village hall venue, Sophia deemed the out-of-season Christmas trees as "bad luck" on her arrival.

24-year-old groom Mickey was relieved to see Sophia still going ahead with the nuptials as she was overcome with emotion while walking up the aisle.

One put: "Why has this guy on Don't Tell The Bride spent two and a half grand on creating a snow scene for a bride who doesn't like snow or the cold?"

Another viewer tweeted: "The men on Don't Tell The Bride cause me so much stress! Not a chance would any man plan my wedding."

