Doorbell footage captures boys making heartwarming decision when trick-or-treating

2 November 2022, 13:52

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

A doorbell video has caught the moment two boys make the adorable decision to share their Halloween sweets.

A doorbell camera has captured the adorable moment two boys made a heartwarming decision on Halloween.

Jodie Laithy shared the adorable moment on Facebook, where two young trick-or-treaters can be seen approaching her house.

As seen on her Ring camera, the boys in ski masks can be seen ringing the doorbell before they notice that the pumpkin bowl by the entrance was left empty.

One of the youngsters picks up the bowl and shows it to the camera, before saying, "somebody has taken them [the sweets]".

Two boys seen sharing their Halloween sweets
Two boys seen sharing their Halloween sweets. Picture: Facebook/Jodie Laithy

He then places it back down on the chair, before opening up his own plastic bag full of sweets.

Taking his sweets out of the bag, he generously places some of his treats into the bowl.

The other boy then opens his backpack and pulls out his sweets too, placing them in the bowl.

Ending the adorable moment, the boys then turn to the doorbell camera and wave before saying "happy Halloween".

Jodie shared the clip on social media, hoping their parents would see it and know just "how amazing their children are".

Trick-or-treaters captured sharing their Halloween sweets in an act of kindness
Trick-or-treaters captured sharing their Halloween sweets in an act of kindness. Picture: Facebook/Jodie Laithy

She said: "These kids actions were so cute. I hope their parents see it and are proud of them.

"We left a bowl of sweets out for the kids while we were out, and because it was empty they put some of their own sweets in it. I didn’t expect that from two young lads, amazing they are."

She went on to add: "And their little wave and 'happy Halloween' was the cutest thing ever."

Unsurprisingly, the clip has now gone viral, with hundreds of people commenting.

One viewer commented: “Oh this is so lovely! How nice of the boys ❤️ xxx,” while another said: “Love that ! So lovely well done to those young lads xxxx.”

A third added: “Awww this made me cry xx.”

