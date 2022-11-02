Plane passengers divided as mum skips airport queue with baby

2 November 2022, 13:15 | Updated: 2 November 2022, 13:17

A woman has been criticised for skipping the queue
A woman has been criticised for skipping the queue. Picture: Getty Images

A woman has asked for advice after admitting to jumping the queue at an airport with her young child.

One mum has divided opinion after she skipped ahead of a long check-in line at an airport with her three-month-old baby.

While she didn’t see anything wrong with her decision to miss the queue, her fellow passengers were outraged.

Explaining what happened on Mumsnet, the anonymous woman said she was flying for the first time with her husband and their baby to see family.

She said: "We had booked priority, lounges and everything we could to relieve a bit of the stress. Priority queue was quite long to check in luggage and we started queuing nicely.

A woman has been criticised for skipping the airport queue
A woman has been criticised for skipping the airport queue. Picture: Getty Images

“Another mum came along and told us we could jump the queue which we did gladly as baby started stirring a little bit.

"However it enraged some of the people in the queue, literally shouting that it was very out of order and that there was no such thing as baby class, and what is wrong with you people etc. Interestingly, every other step in the airport (security, customs, boarding) we were invited nicely by the staff to jump the queue."

The mum went on to ask is she was being unreasonable and wanted know if it was okay to "jump the queue when with an infant".

This completely divided users, with one writing: "If offered by the person in front of you, fine. But only to take their place. I’d be very annoyed if you went to the front of the queue just because you had a baby."

Someone else agreed: "If invited to by staff, or there's an announcement that those travelling with babies can go to the front, of course you can. If invited to go in front of someone else, of course you can. Otherwise, of course not. Even if a randomer tells you to."

The mum went on to clarify that she thought the staff had said it was okay for her to go to the front, adding: "The other mum (also with an infant) told us the staff said it is ok to jump the queue and so told us to follow her.

"Then the shouting happened, but in the end an airline lady at the check in counter invited us to jump the queue. I was just a little bit taken aback it would trigger some proper shouting from other travellers."

Someone else defended her: "It's not jumping the queue if the staff invite you to the front. It's not like you elbowed people out of the way!"

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Disney release Christmas 2022 advert 'The Gift'

Disney release Christmas 2022 advert 'The Gift'

TV & Movies

Boys shared their Halloween sweets

Doorbell footage captures boys making heartwarming decision when trick-or-treating

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polka dot shirt dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Mariah Carey earns £2million a year just from her Christmas song

Mariah Carey has earned £65 million from 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a black and red floral dress from Rixo

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her black and red floral dress

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Katie Price's dog reportedly went missing

Katie Price ‘devastated’ after losing pet chihuahua on holiday

Celebrities

The Chase viewers weren't furious at Bradley Walsh

The Chase’s Bradley Walsh under fire after driving answer not allowed

TV & Movies

Alison Hammond has opened up about her new boyfriend

This Morning's Alison Hammond opens up about ‘lovely’ secret boyfriend

Celebrities

Matt Hancock has joined the I'm A Celeb line up

Former health secretary Matt Hancock joins I’m A Celebrity line up

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Big Brother is back on our screens next year

Big Brother 2023 start date confirmed as new ITV series is delayed

TV & Movies

Here's how much the I'm A Celeb stars are worth

I’m A Celebrity stars' huge net worths revealed including Boy George and Mike Tindall

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Who will be shot in Emmerdale?

Emmerdale fans 'work out' Chas Dingle is shot in showdown

TV & Movies

The full I'm A Celebrity cast has been revealed

First look at I’m A Celebrity 2022 official photos as line-up is confirmed

I'm A Celebrity 2022

A man has confused a restaurant after walking out

Restaurant owner baffled after angry customer set timer and walked out

You can now have your dogs and cats meet Father Christmas

You can now take your dog or cat to meet Santa Claus – full list of venues

Boy George is the biggest I'm A Celeb earner

I’m A Celebrity’s Boy George becomes highest-paid camp mate with £500,000 fee

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Mel B is reportedly engaged

Inside Mel B's relationship with fiancé Rory McPhee

Celebrities

A Tik Tok star has hit back at adults who don't ask permission to hug children.

Mum says grandparents should ask for consent before hugging grandkids

Parenting

Tom Daley is married to Dustin Lance Black

Who is Tom Daley's husband Dustin Lance Black and how many children do they have?

Celebrities