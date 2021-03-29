Drivers caught touching their phones will be slapped with six points and £200 fine from next month

29 March 2021, 11:52

Drivers caught touching their phone while driving will be slapped with a huge fine
Drivers caught touching their phone while driving will be slapped with a huge fine. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Drivers can now be penalised for holding their phones while driving in a bid to make roads safer.

From next month, drivers caught touching their phone will be fined £200 and receive six points on their license.

This is part of several new laws coming into place for drivers.

People will receive six points on their license if caught breaking the law
People will receive six points on their license if caught breaking the law. Picture: Getty

The new phone rule will replace a loophole which previously allowed drivers to use their mobile phones to take photos and videos.

While everyone knows any activity on your phone while driving is very dangerous, these new laws will mean penalties for people being unsafe.

The new phone rule will replace a loophole which previously allowed drivers to use their mobile phones to take photos and videos
The new phone rule will replace a loophole which previously allowed drivers to use their mobile phones to take photos and videos. Picture: Getty

Among other changes for drivers, fuel duty will also be frozen for the new tax year.

This means that the fuel duty has been the same rate for ten consecutive years.

Drivers can now be penalised for holding their phones while driving in a bid to make roads safer
Drivers can now be penalised for holding their phones while driving in a bid to make roads safer. Picture: Getty

More updates reveal that driving lessons can start up again from April 12, and practical driving tests from April 22.

Meanwhile, a number of cities across the UK will be bringing in charges for drivers commuting in an out of the city.

This is in a bid to increase the number of local clean air zones.

