Driving with a cold could land you with a £2,500 fine, expert warns

31 January 2023, 10:35 | Updated: 31 January 2023, 10:42

An expert has revealed why you shouldn't drive with a cold
An expert has revealed why you shouldn't drive with a cold. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Drivers with the flu or a cold have been warned about getting behind the wheel this winter.

It’s that time of year when we’re all getting struck down by a winter cold.

But now drivers are being warned against getting behind the wheel of their car if they’re feeling unwell.

Driving experts at Scrap Car Comparison have explained that motorists could face fines of up to £2,500 as a result of driving while sick.

This is because if you drive while feeling unwell, or while taking medications, it could impact your ability to be in full control.

Drivers can be fined for driving with a cold
Drivers can be fined for driving with a cold. Picture: Alamy

Under a 'driving without due care and attention' charge, fines can be as high as £2,500 and three to nine penalty points.

The Road Traffic Act states: "A person is to be regarded as driving without due care and attention if (and only if) the way he drives falls below what would be expected of a competent and careful driver."

Managing Director Dan Gick of Scrap Car Comparison told The Mirror: "Driving while feeling ill can put you at increased risk of having an accident and landing yourself in trouble with the law, so the best advice is to stay at home if you feel any of these symptoms, or if you are taking any medication that could impact your driving ability.

"However, we know that it's not always that easy, especially if symptoms start whilst you're already driving. If you start feeling unwell while driving, try to pull over at the earliest possible point when safe to do so.

Driving with a cold could be dangerous
Driving with a cold could be dangerous. Picture: Getty Images

He added that if you are taking any medications, you should check the labels or consult with a GP to find out whether you should avoid driving.

The AA has also warned against driving with a heavy cold, as their website states: “Safe driving needs good reactions and concentration, which can both be affected when the driver is poorly.

Edmund King, AA president says: “If you have a heavy cold or flu when you drive, your reaction times and concentration behind the wheel can be affected.”

They add that you could struggle to drive in a straight line when a sneeze is coming, while sneezing, headaches, runny noses and painful sinuses can cut your concentration and awareness.

