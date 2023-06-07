'Ducking hell' is being removed by Apple autocorrect

7 June 2023, 11:53

By Alice Dear

It's about ducking time!

Apple have announced changes to their autocorrect feature will mean one of the most popular swear words will no longer be changed to 'ducking hell'.

The tech giant revealed the update at the Apple developers' conference in California where they explained that the feature will soon use AI to detect when people really mean to use the swear word.

"In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too," explained software boss Craig Federighi.

This change will come as part of the iOS 17 operating system upgrade.

The changes to autocorrect will come with the release of Apple IOS 17. Picture: Getty

The upgrade will available as a public beta in July and the general release is expected to be sometime in September.

People who have been waiting for this feature to be changed for years have taken to Twitter to celebrate.

One person commented: "Ducks can finally quack a sigh of relief", while another wrote: "About ducking time".

Another person also joining in with the puns shared: "Well I’ll be ducked", while a fourth commented: "Finally 6 months into the year some ducking good news."

