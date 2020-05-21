Dunelm announce full list of 39 stores that are reopening this week

The homeware store now has open branches. Picture: PA

The high street homeware chain already reopened stores for click and collect earlier this month, but they will now be opening for in-person shopping.

Dunelm has just announced that a whopping 39 stores across will reopen this week in line with the Government's new guidelines on essential retailers.

The retailer was ordered to closed on March 23 after Prime Minster Boris Johnson ordered a lockdown, but since re-opened all of their stores for click and collect last week.

You can now shop in-store. Picture: Getty

Branches across the UK have now reopened and the store has clarified that the outlets have new social distancing and safety measures in place.

They have staggered rotes for staff, two metre social distancing gaps and also one-way systems.

It comes after the Government eased restrictions on homeware retailers and garden centres on May 1.

The chain first reopened for home delivery only at the end of April, before reopening all 172 stores for click and collect orders last week.

But it's now reopened 39 stores for browsing and in store purchases, although it says its Pausa Coffee Shops will remain closed until they can safely be reopened.



As well as this, a new host of measures have been put in place to make sure deliveries are safe, such as two vehicles for large items that require a two person team and drivers having to wear facemasks when carrying items to customers' doorsteps.



A full statement from Dunelm reads: "Over the last few weeks we've gone from normal service to closing our stores and website, to changing the way our warehouse colleagues work, slowly reintroducing online shopping with contact-free deliveries, and most recently we've rolled out contact-free Click & Collect across all stores.

"During this time we've enlisted the help of experts from the NHS, Government and Trading Standards to advise us of what we needed to do, and what we must continue doing to ensure that we are helping everyone stay safe and well.

"At the start of May, the Government gave their approval for homeware stores to re-open, but we've waited until we feel ready and confident in our safety measures. After much planning and preparation, we know we can safely begin to re-open.

"As with everything we've done so far we're approaching this carefully, and have initially opened a handful of stores. These stores have strict guidelines in place to ensure social distancing and hygiene practices are maintained.

"These include a limit on the number of people with a controlled flow of customers around our stores, an enhanced cleaning regime in all areas and the provision of protective equipment for all colleagues.

"We currently expect a phased opening of our remaining stores. We will continue to listen, adapt and improve how we operate, remaining focused on the safety of our colleagues and customers."

The branches opening this week are:

Blackpool

Boston

Bournemouth

Bristol Cribbs Causeway

Cambridge

Chelmsford

Chester

Chesterfield

Coventry

Croydon

Dartford

Derby

Dunstable

Erdington

Greenford

Hastings

Hemel

Hereford

Leeds

Lincoln

Maidstone

Mansfield

Northampton

Norwich

Nottingham

Oldbury

Plymouth

Romford

Sheffield Woodseats

Stockport

Stockton

Sunderland

Swindon

Telford

Thurmaston

Trafford

Weston-Super-Mare

Worcester

York