Easter weekend supermarket opening hours: From Lidl to Tescos and Waitrose

8 April 2020, 14:44

Here's when your favourite supermarket will be open over the Easter weekend.

Easter weekend is nearly here, with people across the UK preparing for a more unusual bank holiday weekend than they expected amid the lockdown.

Supermarkets have already changed their opening hours amid the coronavirus pandemic, but when are they open over the Easter weekend?

Here's everything you need to know:

Sainsbury's stores will be closed on Easter Sunday
Sainsbury's stores will be closed on Easter Sunday. Picture: PA

Sainsbury's

- Majority of Sainsbury's will be open from 7am to 9pm on Good Friday

- Majority of stores will be open from 7AM to 10AM on Easter Saturday

- Closed on Easter Sunday

- Open on Easter Monday between 8AM and 10PM

Asda

- Majority will be open between 8AM and 8PM on Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Monday

- Shops will be closed on Easter Sunday

Tesco

- Tesco Metro, Extra and Superstores will be open between 8AM and 8PM on Good Friday

- Stores will be open between 6AM and 10PM on Easter Saturday

- All stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, except in Scotland where opening hours will be 8AM until 8PM, and Northern Ireland where opening times will be 10AM to 7PM

- Tesco Express stores will remain open as usual

Tesco Express stores will remain open as usual
Tesco Express stores will remain open as usual. Picture: PA

Waitrose

- Majority of stores will be open from 8AM to 8PM on Good Friday and Easter Monday

- All Waitrose closed on Easter Sunday

Morrisons

- Easter weekend opening hours will vary across the UK

- Shoppers advised to find out more by contacting their local store

Aldi

- Aldi's Easter weekend hours have not yet been revealed

- Check with your local store for more information

Lidl stores will be open all weekend apart from Easter Sunday
Lidl stores will be open all weekend apart from Easter Sunday. Picture: PA

Marks & Spencer

- Marks & Spencer will be open between 8AM and 8PM on Good Friday

- Will also be open 8AM to 6PM on Easter Monday

- Stores will be closed on Easter Sunday

Lidl

- Good Friday will see Lidl stores open between 8AM and 8PM

- Easter Sunday the stores will be open as usual

- All Lidl stores closed on Easter Sunday

- Open from 8AM to 8PM on Easter Monday

