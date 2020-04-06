TV guide Easter weekend: All the best films showing during lockdown
6 April 2020, 16:40
As lockdown continues across the UK over Easter weekend, here's all the films on TV to keep you entertained.
This year's Easter weekend will be very different for everyone up and down the UK as we continue lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus.
And even though we can't visit our family or friends, or head outside, there's enough entertainment on TV over Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday to keep you busy.
READ MORE: Lin-Manuel Miranda and original cast of Hamilton perform for girl, 9, over video call after show was cancelled
From Paddington to Shrek and the Indiana Jones films, here's all the movies on over the Easter weekend you need to watch:
FRIDAY
Antz, 3:35PM, ITV2
Flushed Away, 3:00PM, Film4
Raiders of the Lost Arc, 6:40PM, BBC One
The Theory Of Everything, 10:15PM, ITV
Mad Max: Fury Road, 9:00PM, ITV2
Rambo III, 9:00PM, ITV4
Independence Day: Resurgence, 9:00PM, Film4
Absolutely Fabulous: the Movie, 10:40PM, BBC One
SATURDAY
Planes, 9:35AM, BBC Two
The Greatest Story Ever Told, 12:00PM, BBC Two
Garfield: A Tale of Two Kitties, 11:00AM, Film4
Half a Sixpence, 3:05PM, BBC Two
Matilda, 2:35PM, Channel 5
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, 6:25PM, BBC One
Chitty Chitty Bang Band, 4:40PM, Channel 5
Live and Let Die, 5:35PM, ITV4
Paddington, 5:00PM, Film4
Victoria & Abdul, 9:15OM, BBC Two
Star Trek, 9:00PM, Channel 4
Skyfall, 8:00PM, ITV2
Four Weddings and a Funeral, 9PM, Film4
SUNDAY
The Rugrats Movie, 7:55AM, E4
Ice Age, 12:50PM, Film4
Death on the Nile, 2:10PM, BBC Two
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, 2:35PM
Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, 2:55PM, Channel 4
Shrek, 4:00PM, ITV2
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, 4:35PM, BBC One
Bumblebee, 5:45PM, Channel 4
Sing, 5:50PM, ITV2
Pretty Woman, 10:00PM, Channel 5
Spectre, 8:00PM, ITV2
MONDAY
Matilda, 11:20AM, Channel 5
The Spiderwick Chronicles, 3:05PM, Film4
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, 6:40PM, BBC One
Caspar, 4:40PM, ITV2
Jurassic World, 6:35PM, ITV2
Home Alone, 6:50PM, Film4
Shrek the Third, 5:00PM, Film 4
Kingsman: The Secret Service, 9PM, Channel 4
The Wolf of Wall Street, 10:00PM, ITV4
READ MORE: Deer invade quiet East London streets amid coronavirus lockdown