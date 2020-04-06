TV guide Easter weekend: All the best films showing during lockdown

Here's all the films on TV over the Easter Weekend. Picture: TriStar Pictures/DreamWorks Pictures/ LucasFilm/ StudioCanal UK

By Alice Dear

As lockdown continues across the UK over Easter weekend, here's all the films on TV to keep you entertained.

This year's Easter weekend will be very different for everyone up and down the UK as we continue lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus.

And even though we can't visit our family or friends, or head outside, there's enough entertainment on TV over Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday to keep you busy.

READ MORE: Lin-Manuel Miranda and original cast of Hamilton perform for girl, 9, over video call after show was cancelled

From Paddington to Shrek and the Indiana Jones films, here's all the movies on over the Easter weekend you need to watch:

The Indiana Jones films will be on over the entire bank holiday weekend. Picture: LucasFilm

FRIDAY

Antz, 3:35PM, ITV2

Flushed Away, 3:00PM, Film4

Raiders of the Lost Arc, 6:40PM, BBC One

The Theory Of Everything, 10:15PM, ITV

Mad Max: Fury Road, 9:00PM, ITV2

Rambo III, 9:00PM, ITV4

Independence Day: Resurgence, 9:00PM, Film4

Absolutely Fabulous: the Movie, 10:40PM, BBC One

Matilda will be showing on Saturday afternoon. Picture: TriStar Pictures

SATURDAY

Planes, 9:35AM, BBC Two

The Greatest Story Ever Told, 12:00PM, BBC Two

Garfield: A Tale of Two Kitties, 11:00AM, Film4

Half a Sixpence, 3:05PM, BBC Two

Matilda, 2:35PM, Channel 5

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, 6:25PM, BBC One

Chitty Chitty Bang Band, 4:40PM, Channel 5

Live and Let Die, 5:35PM, ITV4

Paddington, 5:00PM, Film4

Victoria & Abdul, 9:15OM, BBC Two

Star Trek, 9:00PM, Channel 4

Skyfall, 8:00PM, ITV2

Four Weddings and a Funeral, 9PM, Film4

Family favourite Shrek will be showing over the Easter weekend. Picture: DreamWorks Pictures

SUNDAY

The Rugrats Movie, 7:55AM, E4

Ice Age, 12:50PM, Film4

Death on the Nile, 2:10PM, BBC Two

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, 2:35PM

Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, 2:55PM, Channel 4

Shrek, 4:00PM, ITV2

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, 4:35PM, BBC One

Bumblebee, 5:45PM, Channel 4

Sing, 5:50PM, ITV2

Pretty Woman, 10:00PM, Channel 5

Spectre, 8:00PM, ITV2

MONDAY

Matilda, 11:20AM, Channel 5

The Spiderwick Chronicles, 3:05PM, Film4

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, 6:40PM, BBC One

Caspar, 4:40PM, ITV2

Jurassic World, 6:35PM, ITV2

Home Alone, 6:50PM, Film4

Shrek the Third, 5:00PM, Film 4

Kingsman: The Secret Service, 9PM, Channel 4

The Wolf of Wall Street, 10:00PM, ITV4

READ MORE: Deer invade quiet East London streets amid coronavirus lockdown