You can now get an electric blanket for your car – and it costs less than £10

3 January 2020, 15:48

You can now buy heated blankets that plug into your car for snug journeys.
You can now buy heated blankets that plug into your car for snug journeys. Picture: Amazon

This cosy cover plugs into the cigarette lighter socket and will keep you toasty on freezing cold journeys.

Amazon is selling electric blankets for your car that promise to keep you super-snug on chilly car journeys.

The range of winter warmers, which start from under £10, take just three minutes to heat up once they've been plugged into the cigarette lighter socket (or any other 12 volt power outlet) and will thaw the frostiest of fingers and toes.

With two temperature settings to play with – low and high – you can control the amount of warmth that radiates through the fabric, meaning you'll be perfectly snug whenever you're forced to brave the elements.

The winter warmer has two temperature settings – low and high.
The winter warmer has two temperature settings – low and high. Picture: Amazon

The fleece blanket comes in a whole string of styles and colours, with plain black polyester retailing at £8.28, while this deluxe black and white checkered blanket will set you back a pricier £24.99.

Tvrid's option may be more expensive but it's been rated five stars and has been named a #1 Best Seller on Amazon so is a fantastic option for keeping the kids snug in the back.

The fleece cover plugs into the car's 12 volt power outlet.
The fleece cover plugs into the car's 12 volt power outlet. Picture: Amazon

Past consumers have been impressed by their toasty in-car purchase, raving about the monochrome blanket online, with one shopper saying: "This is so lovely, very soft so you can not feel any wires inside, looks good and working perfectly.

"Usually my husband like cold air when we are going for a trip and I like hot, so now there is no problem as he can put a cold air and I can use a blanket and be warm."

Another added: "This is so easy to use and instantly heats up. This will be ideal for keeping the kids warm in the back when we are travelling to see my in laws on Boxing Day as it is a long distance away."

So, whether your children want a snuggly cover to nap under on long car journeys, or you want to stay cosy as your husband whacks up the air con, this electric blanket is your newest family travel essential.

