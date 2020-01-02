This handy under-desk hammock is the perfect way to nap at work

2 January 2020, 17:25

This under-desk hammock lets you take a nap at work.
This under-desk hammock lets you take a nap at work. Picture: Getty / Uplift Desk

Taking a snooze in the office may seem impossible, but this sling lets you sneak in forty winks whenever you like.

If you find yourself feeling sleepy throughout the day, this new invention is about to change your life.

Office equipment brand Uplift Desk has created the brand new Under Desk Hammock that lets you take a nap on your lunch break.

The super-comfy sling, which costs $55, clips beneath one of their unique standing tables to make an instant sleep station for workers who fancy an afternoon snooze.

Read more: People are claiming this 'magical' app has cured their insomnia

The hammock is designed to clip under the brand's standing desk.
The hammock is designed to clip under the brand's standing desk. Picture: Uplift Desk

It's really easy to assemble too – ideal when you're tired and have no patience for DIY.

Just attach the innovative blue or grey lounger to an UPLIFT V2 Standing Desk and relax with an eye mask or some headphones.

It's been designed especially to fit the company's bespoke products though, so don't order one then try hanging it off the random screws poking out your current one.

Read more: Sleeping with your dog in your bed is the 'key to a good night's sleep'

Feeling sleep-deprived? This could be the answer to your prayers.
Feeling sleep-deprived? This could be the answer to your prayers. Picture: Uplift Desk

Uplift Desk explained what makes this hammock so special, writing on its website: "Impress your coworkers and friends with this unique conversation piece.

"Quickly clip the hammock onto the sturdy UPLIFT V2 Frame using the included carabiners—and remove it just as quickly.

"No need to drill any holes; just install two anchor plates on the frame using our patent-pending mounting points."

Read more: This is what your sleeping position says about your personality

You can even use the brand's 'Connect' mobile app to change the height of the hammock so it's simple to climb in and out of – even if you're wearing a skirt or suit.

So, the next time you have a 121 with your boss, why not suggest this tidy and efficient way to nap?

It's a whole lot cheaper than investing in sleep pods and can transform your wellbeing with just a few lunchtime snoozes.

