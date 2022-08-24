Eurotunnel passengers stranded underground 'for five hours' after train breaks down

24 August 2022, 15:38

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Eurotunnel Le Shuttle passengers had to walk through a service tunnel to escape.

Passengers aboard a Eurotunnel Le Shuttle journey from Calais to Folkestone were left stranded underground 'for at least five hours' after a train broke down.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening when an alarm went off, triggering an investigation from staff into the issue.

After hours underground, the passengers had to abandon their vehicles and walk through a service tunnel to another train.

They were transferred to a replacement train and taken to their end destination of Folkestone in Kent.

Passengers on the Eurotunnel Le Shuttle on Tuesday evening had to be evacuated through a service tunnel
Passengers on the Eurotunnel Le Shuttle on Tuesday evening had to be evacuated through a service tunnel. Picture: PA / James Hamilton

Some people who were aboard the train at the time, and who had to walk with their fellow passengers through the service tunnel, described a panicked scene of confusion.

Sarah Fellows, 37, from Birmingham told PA that the incident was terrifying.

"It was like a disaster movie", she said: "You were just walking into the abyss not knowing what was happening. We all had to stay under the sea in this big queue."

Sarah added: "There was a woman crying in the tunnel, another woman having a panic attack who was travelling alone."

Another passenger told the news agency: "Several people were freaking out about being down in the service tunnel, it's a bit of a weird place... we were stuck down there for at least five hours."

They said that the walk to the second train lasted about 10 to 15 minutes.

Passengers who had to be evacuated said that there were many people people panicking
Passengers who had to be evacuated said that there were many people people panicking. Picture: PA / James Hamilton

A spokesperson for Eurotunnel Le Shuttle said that services are now back to normal.

They said that these sorts of events are unusual but not exceptional.

"The Shuttle was brought to a controlled stop and inspected", the spokesperson said: "As a precautionary measure, for their safety and comfort, we transferred the passengers on-board to another shuttle, via the service tunnel [which is there for exactly that purpose]."

They went on: "We brought them to the passenger terminal building, where food and drinks were available, and then slowly brought out the original shuttle and reunited them with their vehicles."

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Couple with 40-year age gap still happily married after 17 years

Couple with 40-year age gap still happily married after 17 years

This Morning

Spider season is almost here, are you ready?

Spiders preparing to invade your home as mating season approaches

The hot weather will return for the Bank Holiday

August Bank Holiday weekend set to be a scorcher

Weather

Experts have argued that more sleep will improve students' mental health and grades

Schools introduce later start times to battle sleep deprivation in kids

Kefir the Maine Coon cat is only one-year-old, which means he's not done growing!

This Maine Coon cat is so big people often mistake him for a dog

Trending on Heart

Nick Kyrgios being sued by Wimbledon spectator who he complained about during the 2022 Men's Final

Nick Kyrgios sued by Wimbledon spectator after claiming she was 'drunk out of her mind'

News

Amy Walsh and Toby-Alexander Smith announced their engagement this week

EastEnders actor Toby-Alexander Smith and Emmerdale's Amy Walsh announce engagement

Celebrities

Ekin-Su and Alison Hammond are among fan favourites to replace Laura Whitmore as Love Island host

Who will host Love Island after Laura Whitmore quits show?

TV & Movies

Laura Whitmore announced she is stepping down as host of Love Island

Laura Whitmore quits as host of Love Island

TV & Movies

Gerard Butler paid tribute to his 'dear friend' Darius

Gerard Butler pays tribute to 'dear friend' Darius Danesh Campbell following tragic death

Celebrities

Vogue Williams has called out a plane passenger

Vogue Williams calls out passenger who refused to swap seats on a plane for her kids

Celebrities

Katrina Ridley talks through the most sustainable period products

Best sustainable period products for 2022 including menstrual cups and reusable pads

Bradley Walsh was shocked by The Chase contestants

The Chase’s Bradley Walsh gobsmacked as two contestants break record

TV & Movies

Jake Maddock thinks 10 years is an ideal age gap in a relationship

Relationship coach claims women should date men 10 years older than them

Rose Ayling-Ellis has quit EastEnders

Why did EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis quit soap as Frankie Lewis?

TV & Movies

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell welcomed their first baby last week

Chloe Madeley thanks midwives after revealing childbirth 'did not go to plan'

Celebrities

ITV's The Suspect episode guide

The Suspect episode guide: How many episodes of the ITV drama are there and when is it next on?

TV & Movies

The full Married at First Sight UK line up

When will Married at First Sight 2022 start on E4?

TV & Movies

Joe Swash helped an elderly woman get the hospital this week

Joe Swash rescues 95-year-old grandmother by carrying her into hospital

Celebrities

Simone Lahbib played Katy Lewis in EastEnders

Inside EastEnders star Simone Lahbib's life with famous husband and actress daughter

TV & Movies