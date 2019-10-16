Extinction Rebellion to send London’s Underground into chaos as protestors plan to stop tube lines

By Alice Dear

Extinction Rebellion are planning to disrupt the TFL tube lines this week after branding the world’s climate change an “emergency”.

Extinction Rebellion have announced they are moving their London protests underground.

On Wednesday 16th October, the organisation shared their plans on their official website, stating that they would be disrupting the tube with “non-violent” protests.

This announcement comes just over a week into their two week protests happening across the capital, which have seen them close off Trafalgar Square and Westminster Bridge.

London’s underground is set to be affected by the protests beginning on 17th October, after they were banned from peacefully protesting on the streets of London.

In their statement, Extinction Rebellion said: “On 17 October, several XR affinity groups (autonomous civil disobedience groups) are planning to non-violently disrupt Tube services to highlight the climate and ecological emergency.

"We sincerely apologise to all those who may be affected as a consequence of this disruption."

They continue: “In any other circumstances these groups would never dream of disrupting the Tube but this is an emergency.

"The disruption is necessary to highlight that people are already dying as a result of climate change and to protect lives in the long term. Not just ours, but our children’s and grandchildren’s.

"Many ways have been tried to raise awareness of the climate and ecological disaster we are now experiencing, and they’ve all failed to generate the necessary amount of action. Recently, XR have even banned from peaceful protest in the streets of London.

"This is now an emergency. The individuals who have committed to this action wish to sound the alarm as loud as they can. This is disruption with a purpose."

The Extinction Rebellion added that the MET Police, British Transport Police and RMT have been warned of the plans in order for their actions to be “carried out peacefully and safely”.

“The actions have been designed to be as safe as possible for both participants, passengers and workers,” the statement reads, “participants will peacefully break the law in order to stop the Tube and then will wait to be arrested.”

Extinction Rebellion’s protests are set to stop on 21st October.