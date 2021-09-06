Best high street looks to finish the summer in style

6 September 2021, 14:48

These are the best high street looks to finish the summer in style
These are the best high street looks to finish the summer in style. Picture: Zara/Shein/Missguided
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Autumnal clothes may be hitting the shops already, but we're here to let you know summer is not over yet.

Just when we thought it was time to go hunting for our coats and knitwear, the weather decides to bless us with a mini-heatwave, with highs reaching up to 29 degrees in some areas.

That's right, summer is not over just yet, and there's still some amazing pieces on the high street for these beautiful long days in the sunshine.

To help you out, and save you hours of scrolling, we've compiled some of our favourite pieces on the high street – from co-ords, to classic summer dresses and jackets for the cooler evenings.

Missguided

Try this on-trend gingham dress, a comfy co-ord or this sage denim jacket for cool evenings
Try this on-trend gingham dress, a comfy co-ord or this sage denim jacket for cool evenings. Picture: Missguided

ASOS

ASOS has some great last-minute summer looks perfect for soaking up the last of the sunshine
ASOS has some great last-minute summer looks perfect for soaking up the last of the sunshine. Picture: ASOS

Shein

We're loving Shein's summer dresses, and of course these adorable love-heart dungarees
We're loving Shein's summer dresses, and of course these adorable love-heart dungarees. Picture: Shein

Zara

Zara still have some great summer looks which need to be worn before the sun goes away!
Zara still have some great summer looks which need to be worn before the sun goes away! Picture: Zara

