Best high street looks to finish the summer in style
6 September 2021, 14:48
Autumnal clothes may be hitting the shops already, but we're here to let you know summer is not over yet.
Just when we thought it was time to go hunting for our coats and knitwear, the weather decides to bless us with a mini-heatwave, with highs reaching up to 29 degrees in some areas.
That's right, summer is not over just yet, and there's still some amazing pieces on the high street for these beautiful long days in the sunshine.
To help you out, and save you hours of scrolling, we've compiled some of our favourite pieces on the high street – from co-ords, to classic summer dresses and jackets for the cooler evenings.
Missguided
- Petite Black Gingham Shirred Bust Smock Dress | £30.00 | Missguided
- Sage Oversized Denim Jacket | £35.00 | Missguided
- Cream Rib T-shirt and Shorts co-ord set | £26.00 | Missguided
- Lilac loopback t shirt and shorts co-ord set | £26.00 | Missguided
ASOS
- Topshop Woven Satin Midi Dress in sketch floral multi | £50.00 | ASOS
- Topshop long sleeve open back midi in 70s retro floral | £56.00 | ASOS
- Birkenstock Arizona sandal in light rose suede | £75.00 | ASOS
- ASOS DESIGN Fuller Bust frill detail cami dress in blue floral | £28.00 | ASOS
Shein
- Ditsy Floral Pocket Square Neck A-line Dress | £14.99 | Shein
- Ditsy Floral Shirred Waist Flounce Sleeve Ruffle Hem Dress | £16.49 | Shein
- Square Neck Shirred Bodice Milkmaid Dress | £26.49 | Shein
- Plus Heart Allover Print Denim Dungarees | £25.99 | Shein
Zara
- SHORT POPLIN DRESS | £27.99 | Zara
- JACQUARD CROPPED TOP & SKIRT | £19.99 & £25.99 | Zara
- JACQUARD DRESS | £19.99 | Zara
- FLORAL PRINT SATIN DRESS | £29.99 | Zara