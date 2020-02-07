The best underwear sets to treat yourself to this Valentine's Day
7 February 2020, 14:05
All the best lingerie and underwear sets to buy for Valentine's Day 2020 - Bluebella, Ann Summers, Figleaves and more.
Valentine's Day is just around the corner, meaning it's the perfect time of year to treat yourself to that underwear set you've had your eye on - whether or not you're single or in a relationship.
A number of high street brands are offering Valentine's Day collections - here's Heart's pick of the best.
Bluebella Valentine's underwear
Bluebella are making a huge name for themselves by selling luxurious lingerie sets for very affordable prices. Their Valentine's sets this year include a huge range of styles to suit every taste - ranging from open-cups and harnesses to delicate appliqué and lace detailing.
Eden set
Emerson set
Bellana set
Ann Summers Valentine's underwear
A fan favourite when it comes to lingerie, Ann Summers have really outdone themselves this year - featuring a huge range of sets to suit every possible taste.
Love Island and Dancing On Ice star Maura Higgins also has her own edit, which is proving extremely popular with shoppers.
The It Girl set
The It Girl non-padded bra - £26
The It Girl crotchless brief - £14
Lovers Spark set
Lovers Spark non-padded bra - £30
Lovers Spark suspender belt - £20
Lustful Promises set
Lustful Promises High Waisted Brief - £18.00
PrettyLittleThing Valentine's underwear
Gone are the days when you could only buy good quality lingerie from specialist retailers - online shops like PrettyLittleThing sell a number of amazing options that won't break the bank.
Black 3-piece mesh underwear set
Black 3-piece mesh underwear set - £25
Black Fishnet Lace Suspender Body & Knickers set
Black Fishnet Lace Suspender Body & Knickers set - £22
Missguided Valentine's underwear
White lace bow front lingerie
White lace bow front lingerie - £20
Figleaves
Figleaves provide gorgeous underwear for a range of sizes and cup sizes, meaning you don't have to miss out on high quality lingerie if you aren't catered for by the high street.
Morgan set
Morgan Underwired Banded Bra - £40
Dahlia Full Figure Set
Dahlia Full Figure Lace Bra - £60
Victoria's Secret Valentine's underwear sets
If you fancy splashing out this Valentine's Day, you really can't do much better than Victoria's Secret - one of the world's most iconic underwear retailers.