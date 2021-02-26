Destination Denim: Jeans that will have you stepping out of lockdown in style

We reveal the coolest denim styles for spring. Picture: Marks and Spencer

Promoted by Marks and Spencer

By Heart reporter

Spring is on the way, and with the end of lockdown nearing ever closer, it's time to invest in a pair of stylish new jeans for the whole family...

With spring on the way, and coronavirus restrictions gradually lifting, soon it’ll be time to get out and about and see our family and friends again.

And that means finally getting out of our loungewear and pyjamas and in to our jeans.

While the the world might have stood still for the last year, fashion hasn’t, and Marks and Spencers’s denim range has taken inspiration from the biggest trends for womenswear, menswear and kids.

M&S truly is Destination Denim for all the family, and with its good value price points and dedication to sustainability, it means looking and feeling good doesn’t have to cost the Earth.

Whether you’re back on the school run, popping to the office, seeing your mates for a dog walk, or going for a long overdue girls’ night out, M&S has the right denim option for you.

Both their men and womenswear ranges come in a variety of sizes and leg lengths, suitable for petite and taller customers.

Here are the key denim trends available now for home delivery and click and collect, and ideas how to style them.

The Ivy skinny jean

These jeans are amazingly soft and fit and flatter the figure for a great fit around the waist.

Made from a cotton blend with added stretch for comfort, these jeans are a wardrobe staple that can be dressed up for brunch, or a night out.

The Mom jean

The Mom style is a nod to the 90s and a great relaxed look. Picture: Marks and Spencer

Holly Willoughby is a fan of these jeans, which have a cool vintage aesthetic.

The 'Mom' fit is high on the waist, slim at the hips and slightly tapered through the leg, and has added stretch for comfort.

Looks trendy and effortless with white trainers, a cashmere hoodie and long coat.

The Slim Flare jean

This a trend-led style that will bring your wardrobe right up to date. Picture: Marks and Spencer

This is a very trendy style. The Slim Flare jeans are high waisted and have a skinny flare silhouette, made from a super stretchy fabric for comfort.

They use M&S's Sculpt & Lift™ technology, which promises to lifts your bottom, while clever bi-stretch fabric and a contoured waistband comfortably hold in the waist and ensure a gap-proof finish.

Wear with loafers, or your favourite slip ons for a perfect brunch outfit.

Shop women’s here

360 denim jeans with stretch

New menswear styles are ideal for socialising post-lockdown. Picture: Marks and Spencer

Marks and Spencer's menswear designers have created jeans that look great and move with you.

Their straight fit jeans work to highlight your best shape while also being wonderfully comfortable, and they have more tight fitting styles, too.

Shop men’s here

Kids

Kids will be comfy in the new M&S jeans, which are just as sustainable as adult styles. Picture: Marks and Spencer

Perfect for socially distanced playdates, trips to the shops with mum and dad, or wearing on spring walks tucked in to a pair of wellies.

Whether they come pre-frayed with trendy rip detailing, or look smart enough to wear to their grandparents', the whole range has an easy relaxed fit for effortless movement and play.

Shop kids here

What are M&S jeans’ eco credentials?

All of Marks and Spencer’s denim is made with 100% BCI Cotton. The Better Cotton Initiative is focused on making the global cotton production better for the people who produce it, better for the environment it grows in.

The brand are also committed to using less water throughout the production process, with sustainability watchdog Jeanologia finding M&S use 86 per cent less than the industry average for garment finishing.