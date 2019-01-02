Giant backpacks are 2019's first fashion trend... but will set you back £190

Do YOU need a backpack big enough to fit your whole body in? Picture: Plywood

Japanese Brand CWF are selling oversized rucksacks perfect for carrying camping gear.

In your first questionable bit of fashion news of the new year, ridiculously giant backpacks are apparently the hot new trend of 2019.

And when we say giant, we mean giant.

The backpacks, which sort of remind us of the ones we sported in year 7, are designed by brand CWF and are being sold by Japanese retailer Plywood - and will set you back a massive £190 (and that price doesn't even include shipping).

The backpacks are available to buy from a Japanese online retailer. Picture: Plywood

The bags, dubbed the "Backpacker's Closet, are being marketed as perfect to carry camping gear (not surprising given they're probably big enough to camp in themselves), and are perfect for transporting large pieces of equipment.

And if you're thinking the bags, which are 180 litres and 100cm, look like hell on earth to carry (same), you'll be relieved to know they use technology to make them as comfortable as possible.

The bags will set you back £190. Picture: Plywood

There's a third strap that sits in the middle to support the back and shoulders, as well as extra padding in the two main straps to avoid any painful indents or injuries.

And the bags are proving *very* popular - one style, the 'sand beige' colour, has sold out. So you'll have to move quick if you're hoping to snap one up for Glastonbury 2018.

The bags are being sold in beige, olive and black.

NOW READ:

Greggs CONFIRM launch date of vegan sausage roll

Beast from the East 'could make a return within a fortnight'

EastEnders is getting a new gay bar to 'represent London's diversity'