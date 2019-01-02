Greggs CONFIRM launch date of vegan sausage roll

Greggs have confirmed the launch of the vegan sausage roll. Picture: Greggs

Greggs vegan sausage rolls are launching across the UK TOMORROW

After what feels like months of speculation, Greggs have *finally* confirmed they're launching a vegan sausage roll - and it's happening sooner than we thought.

The meat-free version of the food-chain's best-selling item will be available to buy in 950 Greggs stores across the UK tomorrow (3 January).

They will cost £1 each, and will feature 96 layers of light and crisp puff pastry over a quorn sausage in the middle.

The launch follows a petition by PETA that asked Greggs to introduce a vegan version of their sausage roll, which gained 20,000 signatures.





The vegan sausage roll will launch in stores across the UK tomorrow. Picture: Greggs

There are currently around 3.5 million vegans in the UK, and a record number of people have signed up to Veganuary this month. This means that the new addition to Greggs menu will likely receive a warm reception from vegans and meat eaters alike.

Roger Whiteside, chief executive at Greggs, said: "Like many food retailers we have seen increasing demand for vegetarian and vegan products. We have been trying to develop a Vegan version of our famous sausage roll for some time now.

"It has not been easy but our taste panel customers all love this one, so we have decided to launch it as our contribution to Veganuary."

