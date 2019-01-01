Cheryl shares sweet snaps of son Bear in 2018 look back

The singer gave fans a rare glimpse of one-year-old Bear but failed to mention his dad, Liam Payne

Cheryl treated fans to a rare look at her personal life last night, sharing a string of pictures featuring son Bear on social media.

The adorable photos showed the one-year-old doing baby yoga, playing with headphones in front of the TV and kicking around a football in his wellies.

Another of the intimate snaps captured Bear’s first birthday party. “What a moment for us.. what a day for him and his friends,” said mum-of-one Cheryl.

The singer, who shares her son with One Direction star Liam Payne, reflected on what she described as an ‘interesting’ year in the Instagram round-up.

She charted the year’s highs, which saw her release new music for the first time in four years, open a charity centre and spend time with her best friends including ex Girls Aloud bandmates Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh.

2018 also saw the breakdown of Cheryl’s relationship with Liam. The couple announced their spilt back in January and although they reportedly remain on good terms, she decided to leave him out of her highlights reel.

Speaking recently about her family situation, the 35-year-old admitted she’d love to have more children but says it’s “not going to work out like that” now that she’s single.

“I would like to have 100 children, but it’s not going to work out like that,” she told Weekend magazine.

She also spoke about juggling life with son Bear, confessing that she felt guilty over leaving him when she went back to work.

"I’m still figuring it out, still finding new emotions I’ve never felt before. I’ve got “Mam guilt”, definitely. And it all feels different. But it was something I had to do. It’s good for me to have a bit of me back,” said Cheryl, but thankfully she has her mum for support.

She added: “Bless her, she travels up and down the country. When my work involves a night out that’s way past Bear’s bedtime, she will come and put him to bed. I don’t want anyone else to do that.”

