Grammy Awards 2019: Kylie Jenner, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B... who won the red carpet?

The stars went all out for the 61st Grammy Awards... but who wore it best? Picture: PA

Some of the biggest names in music attended last night's Grammy Awards - but who won the fashion battle on the red carpet? You decide!

Sunday night saw the stars assemble for the 61st Grammy Awards... but who was the Queen of the red carpet?

We've picked some of the best - and dodgiest - looks from the ceremony itself and star-studded viewing parties.

But who deserves a gong for look of the night is up to you...

MAKE YOUR VOTE BELOW!