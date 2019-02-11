Grammy Awards 2019: Kylie Jenner, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B... who won the red carpet?

On Air Now
Heart Breakfast with Jamie & Lucy 6am - 9am
11 February 2019, 07:10
Some of the biggest names in music attended last night's Grammy Awards - but who won the fashion battle on the red carpet? You decide!
Sunday night saw the stars assemble for the 61st Grammy Awards... but who was the Queen of the red carpet?
We've picked some of the best - and dodgiest - looks from the ceremony itself and star-studded viewing parties.
But who deserves a gong for look of the night is up to you...
MAKE YOUR VOTE BELOW!