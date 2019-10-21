Kate Ferdinand reveals her brand new Very Autumn collection

21 October 2019, 14:57

The lush new collection has pieces perfect for winter
The lush new collection has pieces perfect for winter. Picture: Very
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Kate has kept herself busy over the past few weeks an has just launched a stunning new clothing collection with Very.

Newlywed Kate Ferdinand has just launched her brand new collection with e-tailer giant Very.co.uk and it's every bit at glamourous as her previous one.

The 28-year-old recently wed hubby Rio, 40, in a lavish ceremony set at the D Maris Bay resort in Turkey, where they flew their entire family and plenty of friends over to celebrate the day.

This gorgeous dress is part of the new collection
This gorgeous dress is part of the new collection. Picture: Very

But busy Kate has wasted no time in bouncing back to her busy career following the celebrations, and the former TOWIE star has just announced her brand new Autumn collection.

She released one this summer, which was full of sexy beachwear and dresses, but the focus for this Autumn collection is a lot of neutrals, jackets and funky prints.

There are plenty of great transitional items
There are plenty of great transitional items. Picture: Very

Prices start from only £25 and the items are all available from the Very website.

The star has teased her 1m Instagram followers with pictures of some of the items, which are available now, with a whopping 35 different items available for purchase in the edit.

All the items go up to a size 18, and the collection features a lot of warm rust-toned items, plenty of faux leather and a variety of different animal print.

This snakeskin skirt would be great for a night out
This snakeskin skirt would be great for a night out. Picture: Very

It oozes autumn chic and there are plenty of staple pieces that can take you through the seasons.

Our favourite bits from the edit are the PU animal print skirt, the boucle pinafore midi dress, the soft tailored co-ord in teal and the ribbed jersey shirt midi dress.

There's a lot of skirt and jumper co-ords as well as a classic suit, and nightwear too, with a black lace or a blue silky set.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The musical is coming to the UK

The Moulin Rogue musical is officially coming to the UK and we can't wait
Treat yourself to a new look for over this festive season

Marks and Spencer are selling a jewellery advent calendar this Christmas for only £19.50
One mum was shocked at a watch she found

Horrified mum finds very rude design on £97 watch - but can you spot it?
Could this be the coldest October on record?

Bookies slash odds on this October being the coldest on record as temperatures plummet

Weather

Waitrose and John Lewis won't be selling crackers with plastic toys next year

Waitrose and John Lewis ban plastic toys in Christmas crackers

Trending on Heart

Olivia makes her first appearance as the Queen

The Crown season 3 trailer: Netflix's official trailer released debuting Olivia Colman as the Queen

TV & Movies

Ant and Dec

Ant and Dec break town in tears while meeting long lost family on DNA Journey

TV & Movies

How to give your skincare a boost this autumn

Prepping your skin to survive the autumn chill

Beauty

Fancy getting paid to watch Disney?

You can get paid to watch and review 30 Disney films in 30 days

TV & Movies

Sue Nicholls has spoken out about her scary fall

Coronation Street’s Sue Nicholls reveals she was written out of soap after nasty fall

TV & Movies