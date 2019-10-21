Kate Ferdinand reveals her brand new Very Autumn collection

The lush new collection has pieces perfect for winter. Picture: Very

By Mared Parry

Kate has kept herself busy over the past few weeks an has just launched a stunning new clothing collection with Very.

Newlywed Kate Ferdinand has just launched her brand new collection with e-tailer giant Very.co.uk and it's every bit at glamourous as her previous one.

The 28-year-old recently wed hubby Rio, 40, in a lavish ceremony set at the D Maris Bay resort in Turkey, where they flew their entire family and plenty of friends over to celebrate the day.

This gorgeous dress is part of the new collection. Picture: Very

But busy Kate has wasted no time in bouncing back to her busy career following the celebrations, and the former TOWIE star has just announced her brand new Autumn collection.

She released one this summer, which was full of sexy beachwear and dresses, but the focus for this Autumn collection is a lot of neutrals, jackets and funky prints.

There are plenty of great transitional items. Picture: Very

Prices start from only £25 and the items are all available from the Very website.

The star has teased her 1m Instagram followers with pictures of some of the items, which are available now, with a whopping 35 different items available for purchase in the edit.

All the items go up to a size 18, and the collection features a lot of warm rust-toned items, plenty of faux leather and a variety of different animal print.

This snakeskin skirt would be great for a night out. Picture: Very

It oozes autumn chic and there are plenty of staple pieces that can take you through the seasons.

Our favourite bits from the edit are the PU animal print skirt, the boucle pinafore midi dress, the soft tailored co-ord in teal and the ribbed jersey shirt midi dress.

There's a lot of skirt and jumper co-ords as well as a classic suit, and nightwear too, with a black lace or a blue silky set.