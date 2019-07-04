This £8 recycled microfibre ASOS bra is a godsend for big-boobed women

4 July 2019, 17:08

The £8 bra is an absolute bargain and comes in a variety of colours
The £8 bra is an absolute bargain and comes in a variety of colours. Picture: ASOS

The bargain bra is also recycled and has gone down an absolute treat with fuller busted ladies everywhere

Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Popular e-tailer ASOS' microfibre bra has taken the internet by storm as women everywhere praise the comfortable underwear for offering amazing support to bigger boobs.

Unlike many bras for fuller busted ladies, the bargain item isn't underwired with painful metal, but STILL provides enough support - which is very rare.

The neutral-toned bras are available in a number of shades
The neutral-toned bras are available in a number of shades. Picture: ASOS

ASOS DESIGN recycled microfibre triangle bra, £8 - buy here

Fans of the brand and the staple product have taken to Twitter to express their love for the bras, which are also available in multipacks of three for only £22.

There is both a standard range and a 'fuller bust' range for the triangle bras, with the standard range running from sizes 4 to 18.

The fuller bust range runs from 30DD to a larger 38HH which mkakes it an absolute godsend for those with large boobs who struggle to find inexpensive and comfortable underwear.

They're also available in smaller sizes and in multipacks
They're also available in smaller sizes and in multipacks. Picture: ASOS

The multipack comes with the shades black, white and nude, making them the perfect addition to any basics wardrobe, and there's a few other colours available individually.

These are 'tonal golden' which is a darker, yellowy nude, 'tonal rust' which is a dusky pink, 'tonal berry' which is a grey/lilac shade, and 'tonal chestnut' which is a mid brown colour.

For only £8 it'd be silly not to try these out, and most sizes are currently in stock so get shopping!

