This £8 recycled microfibre ASOS bra is a godsend for big-boobed women

By Mared Parry

Popular e-tailer ASOS' microfibre bra has taken the internet by storm as women everywhere praise the comfortable underwear for offering amazing support to bigger boobs.

Unlike many bras for fuller busted ladies, the bargain item isn't underwired with painful metal, but STILL provides enough support - which is very rare.

Fans of the brand and the staple product have taken to Twitter to express their love for the bras, which are also available in multipacks of three for only £22.

I caved... I’ve ordered the @ASOS recycled triangle bras... I shouldn’t be spending... BUUUTTTT I need new bras... and I’m all for saving the planet! 👌🏻 — Abbie Rose Deer (@abbie_deer) July 4, 2019

So I bought this bra from Asos, not only is it recycled but it also has no underwire or padding, which I would never usually consider buying but it so so damn comfy I can't even, and it holds the big titties! 😆😮😮😮😮 pic.twitter.com/hoBtkOQMU8 — 𝖆𝖘𝖍 (@_pariah) July 2, 2019

Fellow big boobed queens: Pack of three recycled bras in bigger sizes for £22 on @ASOS, spread the word! pic.twitter.com/GhrvgQ8Tg2 — chronically ill arya stark 🗑♿️🐩♐️🌹💋🏳️‍🌈 (@nicoleloisee) July 4, 2019

I only wear ASOS fuller bust bras now. I didn't think I'd ever get away with no underwire, but I don't even care anymore these are so comfy! — Becci 🐝🌼 (@BecciPaintsALot) July 3, 2019

There is both a standard range and a 'fuller bust' range for the triangle bras, with the standard range running from sizes 4 to 18.

The fuller bust range runs from 30DD to a larger 38HH which mkakes it an absolute godsend for those with large boobs who struggle to find inexpensive and comfortable underwear.

The multipack comes with the shades black, white and nude, making them the perfect addition to any basics wardrobe, and there's a few other colours available individually.

These are 'tonal golden' which is a darker, yellowy nude, 'tonal rust' which is a dusky pink, 'tonal berry' which is a grey/lilac shade, and 'tonal chestnut' which is a mid brown colour.

For only £8 it'd be silly not to try these out, and most sizes are currently in stock so get shopping!