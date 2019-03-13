Portrait Gala 2019: Kate Middleton and Victoria Beckham opt for very different red carpet styles

Who wore your favourite look last night? Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

Tuesday night saw the Duchess of Cambridge fly solo at a charity gala at the National Portrait Gallery. But did she serve your favourite look of the night? Vote now!

Kate Middleton put on her glad rags and left Prince William at home with the kids last night.

Wearing a gorgeous Alexander McQueen gown, the 37-year-old looked incredible as she arrived at London's National Portrait Gallery for the special event raising monies for the gallery's charity, Inspiring People.

But she wasn't the only one trying to out-do the art hub's priceless works.

Victoria Beckham arrived wearing one of her own creations - which apart from the hot pink heels made her look like a waitress; Alexa Chung pulled on a pair of emerald green ballet flats; and model Jourdan Dunn looked sensational in a Grecian-style satin gown.

There was a lot of different looks going on - but which was your favourite?

Look through the best photos of the night below and have your say.

Vote in our poll now!