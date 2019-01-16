Poundland is now selling engagement rings, perfect for that special £1 proposal

Poundland is now selling engagement rings. Picture: Poundland

By Alice Dear

Poundland is now selling engagement rings, just in time for Valentine's Day.

Poundland is best known for saving us pounds on all the daily essentials.

More recently, however, the budget retailer have stepped up and are treating us to amazing deals on homeware, beauty and even fashion.

Now, Poundland are selling engagement rings for all the people who can't afford an expensive ring – yet.

The rings will only set you back £1. Picture: Poundland

The rings have been made as 'placeholders' . Picture: Poundland

The "Bling Rings" by Poundland consist of four rings; three silver coloured rings with a faux diamond, faux ruby and faux topaz stone, and one gold coloured ring option.

People are buying the rings to give to their partners as a "placeholder" item until they have the money to propose with a more expensive ring.

One woman shared that her husband did this, writing on Facebook: "We are renewing our wedding vows in April Alice in Wonderland style.

"I am the Queen of Hearts. Perfect ring to mark this while we hunt for my eternity ring. Thank you Poundland."

They are actually selling engagement rings in Poundland 🙈 pic.twitter.com/kkeRj8RnaP — Samantha (@SamHModel) January 15, 2019

Poundland have explained the rings are not being sold to be the real deal, but instead a piece to mark an engagement before investing in an expensive piece of jewellery.

They also explain the ring can be used as a placeholder for all those women who will want to choose their own engagement ring.

The retailer explained: "These are beautiful placeholder rings because we know they’ll want to buy their own.

“We’re looking forward to the Poundland proposal becoming the way it’s done. Our bling ring is setting the scene for the real deal.”